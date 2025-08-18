DPL 2025: South Delhi Superstarz's Abhishek Khandelwal Accidentally Elbows Teammate Ayush Badoni During Wicket Celebration; Video

Image: DPL/Instagram

In a light-hearted yet unexpected moment during the Delhi Premier League match, South Delhi Superstarz pacer Abhishek Khandelwal accidentally elbowed his teammate Ayush Badoni in the face while celebrating a wicket. Thankfully, the incident ended without any injury or serious concern.

The moment came during a crucial phase of the match when Khandelwal dismissed Purani Dilli 6’s Aarush Malhotra with a sharp caught-and-bowled effort. As adrenaline kicked in, Khandelwal turned to celebrate the breakthrough with his teammates. In the heat of the moment, his flailing elbow unintentionally struck Ayush Badoni, who was running in to join the celebration.

Read Also Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Sharing Candid Moments With Locals During London Stroll;...

There was a brief pause as players around expressed concern, but Ayush quickly signaled that he was fine, laughing off the accidental hit. The two players shared a smile and a pat on the back, and the game resumed with high spirits intact.

Incidents like this remind fans of the raw emotions and intensity that come with competitive cricket, especially when teammates are fully invested in the moment. While the celebration didn’t go as planned, it was a testament to the passion both players have for the game.

DPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Brings Out Signature 'Notebook' Celebration After Taking 2 Wickets In A Single Over During ODW Vs SDS Match; Video

South Delhi Superstarz’s spinner Digvesh Rathi delivered both skill and spectacle in the Delhi Premier League clash against Outer Delhi Warriors, bringing out his trademark ‘Notebook’ celebration after striking twice in a single over.

The memorable moment came when Rathi, bowling with control and guile, first sent back Keshav Dabas before claiming the wicket of Harsh Tyagi just a few balls later. Each dismissal drew loud cheers from the crowd, but it was Rathi’s unique celebration, miming the act of writing in a notebook, that truly stole the spotlight. Fans responded with applause and laughter, adding to the electrifying atmosphere at the ground.

Rathi’s spell played a key role in keeping the Warriors in check, as he finished his quota of four overs conceding 36 runs and picking up 2 wickets. His double strike in the over halted the opposition’s momentum and gave the Superstarz a much-needed boost in the middle phase of the innings.

Known for his calm demeanor and sudden bursts of on-field flair, Rathi once again proved why he is one of the most watchable players in the league, combining match-turning performances with celebrations that the crowd will remember long after the game.