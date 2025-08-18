 Leeds Vs Everton Live Streaming: Preview, When & Where To Watch Premier League 2025 Match In India
Leeds United will play in the Premier League for the first time in two years when they host Everton at Elland Road with an aim to bag a full three points.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is backing his side to make an immediate impact on their Premier League return when they host Everton at a packed Elland Road on Monday night.

Farke’s men stormed to promotion last season with a commanding 100-point haul, clinching the Championship title ahead of Burnley on the final day. Their late-season form was particularly dominant, losing just one of their final 28 matches.

Leeds have added to their momentum with eight summer signings, including midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United, as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

They'll have taken note of fellow promoted side Sunderland, who marked their return in style with a 3-0 win over West Ham this weekend—an early signal that the newcomers mean business.

Everton, meanwhile, begin a new era of their own. This season marks their first at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after leaving Goodison Park, and the first full campaign under returning manager David Moyes since 2012–13.

The Toffees have strengthened with seven new additions, including the high-profile loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City. However, Moyes remains keen to do more business before the transfer window closes.

The Scotsman has an impressive track record against Leeds in the Premier League, winning seven of ten encounters, and Everton remain unbeaten in their last five league visits to Elland Road (two wins, three draws). Ahead of the match let's take a look at the live streamig details.

Leeds Vs Everton Live Streaming Info

Which stadium will ost Leeds Vs Everton match?

Ellan Road which is the home to Leeds United will welcome Everton

What time is the Leeds Vs Everton Premier League 2025 Match?

The Leeds vs Everton match will start on Tuesday, August 19 at 12:30 AM IST

Where to watch Leeds Vs Everton Premier League match live on TV?

The Leeds Vs Everton match will be available on Sony Sports Network

Which OTT platform will live stream Leeds Vs Everton Premier League Match In India?

The Leeds Vs Everton Premeir League match will be live streamed on Jio Hotstar

