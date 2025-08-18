 'It's Probably Me Spitting On You When...': Iga Swiatek's Rain Confusion Turns Into Laughter During Interview At Cincinnati Open; Video
'It's Probably Me Spitting On You When...': Iga Swiatek's Rain Confusion Turns Into Laughter During Interview At Cincinnati Open; Video

The light-hearted moment came after a strong performance by Swiatek, who won 7–5, 6–3 to reach her first Cincinnati Open final. She came back from 3–5 down in the first set and stayed focused to win the match. Swiatek said she was happy with her performance and felt her serve had improved. Fans loved seeing both her funny side and her strong game on the same day.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Image: The Tennis Letter/X

World No. 3 Iga Swiatek had a funny moment during her on-court interview at the Cincinnati Open. After winning her semifinal match against Elena Rybakina, she suddenly paused and asked, “Wait, rain?” thinking a raindrop had hit her.

The interviewer laughed and said, “No, no, no, it’s probably me spitting on you when I’m asking you a question.” Swiatek laughed too and joked, “I just heard something, I thought it was thunder,” before realizing it was just a plane flying overhead.

Jannik Sinner’s match at the Cincinnati Open turned chaotic when a loud fire alarm and flashing lights went off during play. The world No. 1 had already faced a 75-minute delay earlier due to a power outage before stepping on court against Gabriel Diallo.

Despite the noise and distractions, both players kept playing, even managing to finish four points with the alarm blaring. Sinner stayed calm, saving a set point in the second-set tiebreak, and went on to win 6-2, 7-6(6).

The win marked Sinner’s 23rd straight victory on hard courts, showing his mental toughness under unusual circumstances. Instead of celebrating, he went straight to practice afterwards, preparing for his next match against Adrian Mannarino.

