'Ye Hai Teri Teesri Maa': Shikhar Dhawan & Yuzvendra Chahal Light Up Social Media With Hilarious Bollywood-Inspired Reel; Video

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have once again proved why they’re among the most beloved and entertaining duos in Indian cricket, not just on the field, but off it as well. The pair recently collaborated on a playful Instagram reel that has quickly gone viral for its hilarious Bollywood twist, showcasing their effortless chemistry and impeccable comic timing.

In the now-trending video, Dhawan playfully introduces Chahal to his “third mother,” portrayed by Sophie Shine, setting the stage for a humorous exchange. Staying true to his lively persona, Dhawan drops a cheeky line from classic Bollywood lore: “Teri bhi shaadi karva denge beta,” directed at a visibly shy and blushing Chahal. The former opener’s delivery, paired with Chahal’s adorably awkward reaction, had fans bursting into laughter.

The post was captioned with the equally humorous line, “Ek baar phir se dulha banne ka mann hai beta.. tu ruk ja thoda,” adding more flair to the already entertaining moment. Within hours, the video had gained massive traction across social media, with thousands of likes, shares, and comments pouring in. Fans couldn’t get enough of the duo’s easy-going dynamic, calling them the “most entertaining pair in Indian cricket” and demanding a full-fledged comedy show featuring the two.

The Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal show

Dhawan, long known for his upbeat personality and motivational content, has carved a unique identity on social media as more than just a cricketer, he's an all-round entertainer. From dance videos and inspirational reels to his humorous takes on daily life, Dhawan has embraced his digital platform with charm and creativity. Chahal, too, has won hearts off the field for his witty remarks, humorous videos, and his natural ability to connect with fans.

While both players have made significant contributions to Indian cricket, this viral video is a reminder that their bond and humour resonate just as powerfully as their sporting achievements. In a world where the pressure of professional sport can often be intense and unrelenting, Dhawan and Chahal continue to offer fans a much-needed breath of fresh air with their light-hearted friendship and shared laughter.