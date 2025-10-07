What Really Happened Between Prithvi Shaw And Musheer Khan During The Heated On-Field Clash In Pune? Check Out Reason

Image: Voice Of Tribals/X

Former Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw found himself at the centre of an unexpected on-field altercation during a three-day friendly match between Maharashtra and Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, Pune. Now representing Maharashtra, Shaw was seen confronting Musheer Khan, his former Mumbai teammate, after being dismissed following a brilliant century.

Shaw, who opened the batting for Maharashtra, played a scintillating knock of 181 off 220 balls, smashing 21 boundaries and three sixes. His innings laid the foundation for a mammoth 305-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni, who dazzled with an aggressive 186 off 140 balls, including 33 fours and four sixes. Maharashtra, having opted to bat first, were in a commanding position at 430 for 3 when the altercation took place.

Read Also Prithvi Shaw Reflects On His Maiden Century For Maharashtra On Debut During Buchi Babu Trophy; Video

The flashpoint reportedly occurred after Shaw was dismissed in the 74th over, caught at square leg by Irfan Umair off the bowling of Musheer Khan. As Shaw walked back to the pavilion, Musheer allegedly offered a sarcastic send-off by saying, "Thank you," a remark that seemingly triggered the confrontation. In reaction, Shaw was seen angrily charging towards Musheer, and according to sources, attempted to raise his bat and grab the spinner by the collar before the on-field umpire intervened to de-escalate the situation.

Video footage of the incident has since circulated online, showing an umpire stepping between the two players and guiding Shaw away from the scene. The situation was defused quickly, with no immediate physical confrontation occurring beyond the initial reaction.

'There is no issue': Maharashtra captain Ankit Bhawne

Ankit Bhawne, the Maharashtra captain, played down the incident afterward, stating, “It’s a practice match. They are all former teammates. Such things happen. It’s all ok now and there is no issue.” Both teams, despite the intensity of the moment, chose not to escalate the matter further, and no formal complaint has been filed with either the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) or the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MACA) at the time of writing.

While such spats are not uncommon in competitive cricket, especially among former teammates with history and emotions running high, the incident serves as a reminder of the fine line between passion and provocation. For Shaw, who has been working to reclaim his place in the national setup, the fiery moment briefly overshadowed what was otherwise an exceptional performance with the bat. As the match progresses, both teams will hope the focus returns to cricket, leaving the heat of the moment behind.