Prithvi Shaw Reflects On His Maiden Century For Maharashtra On Debut During Buchi Babu Trophy; Video

Prithvi Shaw returned to form with a century on debut for Maharashtra against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2025, held in Chennai. Shaw smashed 111 runs, which stabilised his team's innings after a top-order collapse.

Shaw’s knock of 111 off 141 deliveries, decorated with 15 fours and a six, steadied Maharashtra after a top-order collapse. He first added 71 runs with Sachin Dhas, before the side slipped dramatically, losing four wickets for just 15 runs. With captain Ankeet Bawane and Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed in quick succession, Shaw anchored the innings and later built a vital 57-run stand with Siddharth Mhatre.

Reflecting on his return to form, Shaw said, "It’s obviously hot in Chennai, but it feels really great because I’ve always scored some runs here. Chennai is quite special for me."

He added,"This is my first game for Maharashtra, scoring 100 it feels really special. I hope this continues till the Ranji Trophy and whatever matches come for Maharashtra.For me, it’s a new experience and I’m glad to start this way."

Prithvi Shaw eyes redemption

The upcoming season will be a chance for redemption for Prithvi Shaw as he aims to carry the current momentum into the Ranji Trophy season. The right-hander recently made the switch to Maharashtra from Mumbai after a topsy-turvy career. His latest innings showcased glimpses of the prodigy once hailed as Indian cricket’s next big thing.

The 25-year-old’s journey has been one of setbacks and second chances. After leading India to U-19 World Cup-winning glory, Shaw was destined for great things. However, his fitness, form and doping saw him slip from the national radar. He even went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Now, with a century on debut for Maharashtra, he has reignited hopes of a career reset beginning at the domestic stage where it all began.