 Buchi Babu Tournament: Ex-Mumbai Opener Prithvi Shaw Dazzles For Maharashtra With Century On Day 2
Shaw, who switched his alliance from Mumbai to Maharashtra in the summer, smashed century in 122 deliveries. His innings included 14 fours and one six.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw | Image: X

Prithvi Shaw sent a statement to Mumbai selectors, scoring a century in his very first match for Maharashtra in the Buchi Babu tournament currently being held in Chennai. The opener reached the three-figure mark in 122 deliveries, which included 14 fours and one six. Shaw transferred from Mumbai after being dropped for poor form and fitness.

The 25-year-old had joined Maharashtra after being dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad last season and not getting picked for its Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign due to form and fitness.

Following his departure from Mumbai cricket after receiving, Sahw released a statement which said,  “At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years.”

He added, "Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure across the state. Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women’s MPL, Corporate Shield, and D.B.Deodhar Tournament are testament to their vision. "

"I’m confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I’m happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team."

Prithvi Shaw's domestic record

So far Shaw has 4556 runs in 58 first-class appearances at 46.02, scoring 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries with a highest score of 379. In List-A games, he has 3399 runs at 55.72 and a strike-rate of 125.74. In T20s, his 2902 runs have come at a strike-rate of 151.54 and average of 25.01.

Shaw scored a century on debut in 2018 as a teenager. However, he has since failed to live up to his early promise and lost his place in Team India as well. The opener has featured in only five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20 International for India before losing his way in 2021. Shaw

