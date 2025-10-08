 'Main Upar Jaa Raha Hu': Rohit Sharma's Fun Moment At CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 Steals Limelight; Video
The 38-year-old hogged the limelight after being handed a special award for leading the Indian team to a Champions Trophy title earlier this year.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

A video of Rohit Sharma’s amusing and lively gestures during an entry for the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The video captures Rohit saying ‘Main Upar Jaaa Raha hu’ in a cheerful mood as fans tried to get pictures. One of the fans was lucky enough to get an autograph on the bat from the former India skipper.  

The 38-year-old hogged the limelight after being handed a special award for leading the Indian team to a Champions Trophy title earlier this year. It was India's second successive ICC trophy under his leadership, having earlier guided India to a T20 World Cup win in Barbados in June 2024. Rohit received the award from India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Currently, Rohit is focused on maintaining top physical fitness ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series in Australia. Despite having handed over captaincy roles, Rohit remains a key figure in the squad, gearing up for the challenging tour starting later this month.

Rohit Sharma on facing Australia

As Team India gear up for ODI and T20I series down under, Rohit Sharma called Australia as one of the most exciting challenges in international cricket. He said,  "I love playing against Australia, love going there, people in Australia love cricket a lot,"

Rohit will play as a specialist batter for India and open the inning with new captain Shubman Gill. The Hitman has scored 990 runs in 19 ODIs played so far against the Australian team in Australia

His stint as ODI captain came to an end recently when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, naming Shubman Gill as their next ODI skipper.

