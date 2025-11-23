 Shubman Gill Injury Update: Not Just IND vs SA ODIs, India Captain Could Also Miss Out On T20I Series; Report
Shubman Gill Injury Update: Not Just IND vs SA ODIs, India Captain Could Also Miss Out On T20I Series; Report

Shubman Gill's neck injury is more serious than intially thought. Gill was ruled out of the 2nd Test and the subsequent IND vs SA ODI series. Gill was advised rest after suffering a neck spasm, with a return for the T20I series expected. However, the 26-year-old is in Mumbai and undergoing tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: X/BCCI

Shubman Gill could require an extensive period of rest as he continues to recover from an injury. The Indian Test and ODI captain was ruled out of action after a neck spasm during the Eden Gardens test. The 26-year-old missed the Guwahati Test and was expected to be out of action from the ODI series as well.

A return for the t20I series, starting on December 9 was thought as enough rest. However, Gill could take longer with his injury reportedly more serious than a spasm.

As per PTI, Gill’s injury isn’t limited to neck spasm and will require extensive rest, prompting the team management to avoid any risk of rushing him back. He is currently in Mumbai undergoing medical tests, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the damage.

Gill's absence paves way for Yashasvi Jaiswal to make his mark in the ODI set up at the top of the order. Jaiswal will also be in contention for the T20I side, with Sanju Samson also among contenders.

Who captains India vs South Africa?

As things stand, KL Rahul and Axar Patel are two options in the Indian team. Rahul led in South Africa last year with a second string side to bag a series win. A regular in the ODI XI and with leadership experience, he would be the safe bet for Gambhir.

Axar Patel is another. The all-rounder unseated Ravindra Jadeja as India's spin bowling all-rounder. Patel was vice-captain to Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is before Shubman Gill's return to the side.

A left-field option would be Rishabh Pant. He is vice-captain in Tests and will lead the team in Guwahati. The left-hander is expected to return to the ODI squad in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Pant last played an ODI in 2024, this only appearance in the format in 3 years.

