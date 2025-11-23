'Tera Yaar Hoon Main': Mandhana's Teammates Steal The Show With Emotional Sangeet Dance In Viral Video; Watch

The festivities from Smriti Mandhana's wedding to Palash Muchhal reached it its absolute peak on the eve of the wedding. In a late evening Sangeet ceremony, Mandhana's teammates put on a dazzling show with an electric dance on stage. The video of that performance has since gone viral on social media.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil danced to the beat in perfect sync. The group danced to "Uyi Amma", and their performances added more glamour to an already vibrant night. They followed it up with an emotional 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' segment, to which Mandhana rushed to embrace them.

During the ceremony, Smriti Mandhana also flexed her dance moves as the festivities continue in her wedding ceremony to music composer Palash Muchhal. The India vice-captain was at her very best during the sangeet ceremony as she set the stage on fire alongside her soon to be husband. The couple were seen grooving on the Bollywood hit song Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga from Salaam-E-Ishq.

Mandhana is known for keeping her emotions in check on the field. The vice-captain is subdued in her celebrations while batting or fielding, but took no half measures as far as her wedding was concerned. Be it her haldi, sangeet, mehendi or a cricket match in between - Smriti has set the internet on storm with her wedding. The Indian opener dazzled in her silver dress, while Palash rocked a black suit as they danced and grooved much to the delight of the guests and fans online.

Smriti Mandhana's wedding has created quite the buzz on social media, with photos from the ceremonies going viral on social media. The haldi function was held on Friday followed by her mehendi earlier on Saturday. They squeezed in a cricket match in between, with Mandhana taking charge of Team Bride, with national teammates Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, and Richa Ghosh in her side. Palash, not to be outdone, captained Team Groom. Special tshirts with 'Team Bride' and 'team Groom' were given to the players as the families of the two soon to be weds joined in some cricketing action.