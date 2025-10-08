'I Love Playing...': Rohit Sharma Reflects His Thoughts On Crucial Australia Series At An Event; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

At the CEAT Cricket Awards show, Indian star player Rohit Sharma shared his admiration for playing against Australia, calling it one of the most exciting challenges in international cricket. Speaking ahead of India’s upcoming series against the Aussies, Rohit reflected on the unique intensity and thrill that such contests bring, both for players and fans.

"I love playing against Australia, love going there," Rohit said with a smile. "People in Australia love cricket a lot." His comments were met with applause, as they echoed the sentiments of countless fans who cherish the long-standing, high-quality cricketing rivalry between India and Australia.

Rohit’s remarks highlighted not only the on-field competition but also the cultural connection that cricket fosters between the two nations. Known for his calm demeanour and explosive batting, Rohit has played several memorable knocks against Australia across formats, both at home and on Australian soil. From his fluent centuries in Test matches to match-winning performances in white-ball cricket, his record against Australia remains among the best in the modern era.

As the Indian team prepares for yet another showdown with their arch-rivals, Rohit’s love for the occasion sets the tone. His experience, leadership, and flair will be vital, and fans across both countries will be eagerly awaiting another thrilling chapter in this celebrated cricket rivalry.

BCCI Announces India’s Squad for ODI and T20I Series Against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India’s squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals (T20Is) scheduled for October and November. The selections reflect a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent, with key players returning to action ahead of a crucial phase in Indian cricket.

Shubman Gill has been named captain of the ODI squad, marking a significant moment in his rising career. He will be supported by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also included, bringing strength and stability to the batting line-up. The presence of all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar provides balance, while KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel will handle wicketkeeping duties.

India’s ODI bowling unit features a mix of pace and spin. Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana will form the pace battery, while Kuldeep Yadav adds wrist spin. Emerging all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also finds a place in the squad.

India's ODI Squad:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar to Lead, Gill as Deputy

For the five-match T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain, while Shubman Gill takes on the role of vice-captain. The squad features a host of dynamic and explosive players including Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh. The selection signals a clear emphasis on aggressive intent and flexibility in the shortest format.

The T20I bowling attack is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav offering spin options. All-rounders like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar bring additional depth. Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson will handle wicketkeeping duties in the T20I squad.

India's T20I Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.