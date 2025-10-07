Video: Rohit Sharma Makes First Public Appearance Since Being Replaced As ODI Skipper By Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma made his first public appearance since being replaced as ODI captain as he was spotted in Mumbai ahead of the CEAT Cricket Awards show. The right-handed batter was seen wearing a stylish outfit and appeared for the star-studded show with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

In a massive change of guard, BCCI Chief of Selectors' Ajit Agarkar announced Shubman Gill as the ODI skipper ahead of the upcoming 50-over series in Australia, beginning on October 19. Rohit, who took over as full-time ODI captain in 2022, retires as India's most successful skipper in the 50-over format, among those who have captained in 50 matches. In 56 matches, the veteran holds a winning percentage of 75, winning 42 games.

Rohit Sharma's strong record in ODIs in Australia

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has a strong record in Australia as far as ODIs are concerned. In 30 ODIs Down Under, Rohit has amassed 1328 runs at 53.12 with five hundreds alongside a best of 171*. In what may well be his final tour of Australia, the right-handed batter will be keen to make a mark.

Team India's squads:

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19, with the first ODI set to be hosted by the Optus Stadium in Perth.