'Aap Toh Antaryami Ho': Netizens Stunned As Rohit Sharma's 13-Year-Old 'End Of Era' Tweet Goes Viral After Being Replaced As Team India's ODI Captain

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

Fans or netizens have been left stunned by Rohit Sharma's 13-year-old tweet after being removed as Team India's ODI captain ahead of the upcoming Australia tour. With Rohit tweeting, 'End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77)' on September 14, 2012, fans have called the 38-year-old an omniscient.

With BCCI's chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar announcing the squads for the limited-overs tour of Australia on October 4, Saturday, a major change of guard has took place. Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit as the ODI skipper as the youngster is set to lead India in the 2027 World Cup. For the unversed the 45 refers to Rohit's jersey number, while 77 is Gill's.

Rohit Sharma's strong record in ODIs in Australia

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has a strong record in Australia as far as ODIs are concerned. In 30 ODIs Down Under, Rohit has amassed 1328 runs at 53.12 with five hundreds alongside a best of 171*. In what may well be his final tour of Australia, the right-handed batter will be keen to make a mark.

Team India's squads:

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19, with the first ODI set to be hosted by the Optus Stadium in Perth.