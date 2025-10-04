'I'm Not Going To Retire From This Format': Rohit Sharma's Statement Following Champions Trophy 2025 Final Surfaces After Being Replaced As ODI Captain; Video

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

With Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain ahead of the series against Australia and the rumours of the latter's retirement being floated, his recent statement has resurfaced. Following the Champions Trophy 2025 final, the elegant right-handed batter had declared that he is not retiring from the format in case any rumours were being spread.

BCCI's chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar reasoned the move behind appointing Gill as captain, claiming that they are looking forward to the 2027 World Cup and want to give the 25-year-old time to plan for the mega tournament. Nevertheless, Rohit's age of 38 could also make it difficult for him to feature in the next 50-overs World Cup.

Speaking during a press conference after the 2025 Champions Trophy, he said:

"I'm not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure."