IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Imitates Rohit Sharma's Iconic Walk After Team India Refuse To Collect Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi; Video

With Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refusing to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the skipper tried to imitate Rohit Sharma's walk from the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The Indian players shadow-lifted a trophy following the presentation ceremony of the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Along with Pakistan players, Naqvi has also come under the scanner after recently posting a video of Cristiano Ronaldo of 'planes crashing' gesture. It took an hour for the presentations to start as Naqvi was reportedly made to wait at the podium for 20 minutes before walking off as the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from him. Later, Simon Doull announced that the Men in Blue will take their trophy only tomorrow and is likely to do so privately.

Tilak Varma's masterful 69 scripts epic five-wicket victory for Team India

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, who came to the crease at number four, withstood the pressure of the big match exceptionally well. The youngster had come to the middle when the Men in Blue were teetering at 20/3, losing Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply.

Nevertheless, Tilak batted with some excellent tempo, sharing crucial half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Tilak notably got to his half-century in 41 deliveries. It all came down to 10 needing off the final over and the Men in Blue achieved it with two deliveries to spare.

Earlier in the night, India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman got Pakistan off to an excellent start, putting them on track for a massive total. But the Men in Green collapsed from 113/1 to 146 all out as it proved to be the catalyst for their defeat.