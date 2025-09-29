 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Celebrations Begin In Mumbai After Tilak Varma's Masterful 69 Scripts Glory For Team India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Celebrations Begin In Mumbai After Tilak Varma's Masterful 69 Scripts Glory For Team India

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Celebrations Begin In Mumbai After Tilak Varma's Masterful 69 Scripts Glory For Team India

With Team India clinching the Asia Cup 2025 in a thrilling final against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, celebrations have well and truly begun in Mumbai. A video of the same surfaced on social media as a herd of fans were seen in the streets and raising the flag of India despite the heavy rains.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Tilak Varma hugs Hardik Pandya (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

With Team India clinching the Asia Cup 2025 in a thrilling final against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, celebrations have well and truly begun in Mumbai. A video of the same surfaced on social media as a herd of fans were seen in the streets and raising the flag of India despite the heavy rains.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sahibzada Farhan Joins AB de Villiers & Virat Kohli In Elite List...
article-image

Team India had stumbled to 20/3 in pursuit of a modest 147 as Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma perished cheaply, giving Pakistan an upper hand. However, Tilak Varma played outstandingly and stitched vital half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to help the Men in Blue claw their way back into the contest. With 2 needed off 3 balls, Rinku Singh hit the winning runs as the celebrations begun.

Watch the below video:

Kuldeep Yadav takes four wickets as India trigger spectacular collapse of Pakistan

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75 Million Before Speaking To Simon Doull After 3rd Consecutive Loss To Team India; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75 Million Before Speaking To Simon Doull After 3rd Consecutive Loss To Team India; Video
'OperationSindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis And DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India On Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'OperationSindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis And DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India On Asia Cup 2025 Victory
'New India Delivers': EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Indian Team On Winning Asia Cup
'New India Delivers': EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Indian Team On Winning Asia Cup
'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support Staff After Hat-Trick Of Wins Over Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025
'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support Staff After Hat-Trick Of Wins Over Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

Earlier, the toss fell in favour of Suryakumar Yadav, who opted to bowl first. While Pakistan were unchanged, Team India triggered three changes to their side, bringing in Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube for Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, respectively. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched a breezy 84-run opening stand before the former departed for 57 off 38 deliveries. Pakistan were 113/1 in the 13th over from where they lost nine wickets only for 33 runs.

Only Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub got to double figures as Pakistan left out five deliveries in their innings. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-30-4, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets apiece. It also scripted a hat-trick of wins for India over their arch-rivals, with Tilak playing an instrumental role in all three games against them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75 Million Before...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Ali Agha Casually Tosses Cheque Of $75 Million Before...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi As Team India Refuse To Collect...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi As Team India Refuse To Collect...

'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support...

'3 Blows. 0 Response': BCCI Announces Prize Money Of ₹21 Crore For Team India Players & Support...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's...

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'He Is A Run Machine,' Says Wasim Akram As He Slams Haris Rauf's...

PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To...

PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To...