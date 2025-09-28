IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sahibzada Farhan Joins AB de Villiers & Virat Kohli In Elite List For Most Sixes Off Jasprit Bumrah

Sahibzada Farhan Joins AB de Villiers & Virat Kohli In Elite List For Most Sixes Off Jasprit Bumrah | X

Mumbai, September 28: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final witnessed a historic moment when Sahibzada Farhan registered his name into an elite list that features legends like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Farhan became the first batsman in T20 internationals to hit three sixes off Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. He achieved the feat during the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 Final clash.

AB de Villiers holds the record of hitting the most sixes against Bumrah, however, he holds the record in Indian Premier League (IPL). But, Sahibzada Farhan holds the record in T20Is.

Sahibzada Farhan Creates History

Facing India’s most reliable death bowler, Farhan showed fearless intent and took on Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his lethal yorkers and pinpoint accuracy. While Bumrah has dominated world cricket with 94 wickets in 74 T20Is at an economy of just 6.34, the Pakistan opener managed to clear the ropes thrice in the Asia Cup 2025. He hit two sixes off Bumrah during the super 4 clash and the last six came off his bat during the finals.

With this, Farhan became the first batsman in T20I history to smash three sixes against Bumrah, joining a small but illustrious club of cricketers who have managed to hit him for multiple sixes across formats.

Most Sixes Off Jasprit Bumrah – Full List

The record for most sixes hit off Bumrah belongs to AB de Villiers, who smashed him for eight sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is followed by Virat Kohli and JP Duminy, while other big-hitters like Andre Russell and Pat Cummins also feature in the list.

Here’s the updated record of most sixes against Jasprit Bumrah:

AB de Villiers – 8

Virat Kohli – 6

JP Duminy – 6

Pat Cummins – 5

Andre Russell – 3

Sahibzada Farhan – 3

MS Dhoni – 2

Why This Feat Matters

Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the toughest bowlers to face in T20 cricket. His unorthodox action, deadly yorkers and clever variations make him a nightmare for batsmen, especially in high-pressure matches. For Farhan to take him on in a high-stakes final between India and Pakistan and succeed is commendable.

This achievement not only cements Farhan’s place in Pakistan’s cricketing history but also places him in the same conversation as all-time greats like AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.