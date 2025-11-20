Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Share Light Moment At White House During Saudi Delegation Visit; Video

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiance, Georgina Rodriguez, were spotted at the White House on Wednesday, November 19, meeting U.S. President Donald Trump. The visit coincided with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s diplomatic engagement with Trump, as Ronaldo accompanied the Saudi delegation.

The White House’s official social media account shared pictures of the encounter, captioning the post: “Two GOATS. CR7 x 45/47.” The post playfully highlighted the stature of both Ronaldo and Trump, referencing the footballer’s iconic number and the president’s numerical place in U.S. history.

Ronaldo, currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has made several appearances alongside high-profile figures in recent years, underlining his influence both on and off the football pitch. Georgina Rodriguez, known for her fashion and media presence, accompanied Ronaldo to the meeting, marking a rare public appearance in Washington.

The meeting has attracted widespread attention, with fans and media sharing reactions across social media. The playful “Two GOATS” label sparked conversations among sports and political communities alike, blending the worlds of football and international diplomacy in a unique moment.

'I Don't Like It When You...': Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Skipping Diogo Jota's Funeral; Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken openly about his decision not to attend the funeral of his late Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, who, along with his brother Andre Silva, tragically passed away in a car accident in July. In an emotional interview with Piers Morgan, the football legend explained his reasons, sharing a deeply personal perspective shaped by his own experiences with loss and fame.

Ronaldo revealed that he has not been to a cemetery since his father’s death, saying, “After my father died, I have never been to a cemetery again.” The Portuguese star expressed that attending such moments brings back painful memories, and he prefers to grieve privately.

He further explained that his absence was not due to indifference, but to avoid turning a moment of mourning into a spectacle. “When you know me and you know my reputation? Wherever I go, it is a circus,” Ronaldo said. “I don't go out because, if I go, the attention goes to me. I don't want this sort of attention. I don't like it when you go to a sensitive moment to do interviews, to speak about him, to speak about football.”

Ronaldo emphasised that his decision came from a place of respect for the family and the privacy of the occasion. “This shows how a circus is life, sometimes. I am not a part of that. If you want to be a part of this world, good luck, but I will be a part of another side,” he added.

The 40-year-old concluded by addressing critics who questioned his absence, stating calmly, “People can continue to criticise. I felt good with my decision. When your conscience is good and free, you don't have to worry about what people say.”

Ronaldo’s heartfelt explanation offered a glimpse into the struggles of living under constant public scrutiny, reminding the world that even global icons experience loss and grief in profoundly human ways.