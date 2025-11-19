Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Dinner Hosted By US President Donald Trump Amid Saudi Crown Prince’s Visit

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday. The 40-year-old was seen in a black tuxedo as he took his seat alongside the likes of Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance. The video of the event has gone viral on social media.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, shares close ties with the Saudi Crown Prince after moving to Riyadh in 2023. Ronaldo has since become the face of the Saudi Pro League, recently extending his contract with Al Nassr for another two years, and now serves as a sporting ambassador for Saudi Arabia. He has publicly referred to bin Salman as his “boss.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Donald Trump rerveals youngest son a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan

Trump revealed during the evening that his youngest son, Barron , is a “big fan” of Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward’s visit to the White House marked his first trip to the United States since 2014, following sexual assault allegations made against him in 2009, which he has always denied.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ronaldo, who praised Trump during a previous interview with journalist Piers Morgan, once said, “[President Trump] is one of the guys who can help to change the world. One of the most important guys is the U.S. President. He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk. If it is here, or in the U.S., wherever he wants. I know he was here in Saudi with our boss MBS. I wish one day to meet him because he is one of the guys who can make things happen and I like people like that.”

Ronaldo set to play in the US

The Real Madrid legend is expected to return to US soil in March to lead Portugal against the US men’s national team in an international friendly. He will also take center stage for defending UEFA Nations League champions Portugal at next summer’s World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.