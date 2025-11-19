'Messi Fans To File Complaint With FIFA': Cristiano Ronaldo’s White House Visit Sparks Online Jokes

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Lionel Messi/X

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most iconic figures in world football, made an appearance at a lavish dinner at the White House hosted by US President Donald Trump for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The football superstar, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, was seated in the East Room for the high-profile state dinner, alongside major business leaders and dignitaries.​

Fans react to Ronaldo's visit to White House

Trump gives big shout out to Cristiano Ronaldo

Trump made a special note of Ronaldo’s presence while addressing the guests, while saying, “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world.” Trump revealed that his youngest son, Barron Trump, had the opportunity to meet Ronaldo. “You know my son is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo… And Barron got to meet him and I think he respects his father a little bit more now,".

Lionel Messi skips White House visit

Lionel Messi who currently plies his trade in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami recently had the chance to visit White House, where he was set to be honoured by the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, by outgoing President Joe Biden. However, the Argentine football legend was notably absent from the ceremony. Messi is the first Argentine and the first male soccer player to receive this prestigious award.

Ronaldo to return to the US

The Real Madrid legend is expected to return to US soil in March to lead Portugal against the US men’s national team in an international friendly. He will also take centre stage for defending UEFA Nations League champions Portugal at next summer’s World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.