 Rinku Singh Slams Career-Best 176 In Ranji Trophy Epic, Sends Stern Reminder To Selectors
Rinku Singh smashed a career-best 176 against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26. Playing for Uttar Pradesh, the left-hander ensured his side clinched crucial first innings lead points, batting with the tail. It was his second consecutive score of 150 or more, having smashed 165 against Andhra Pradesh in his last game.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
Image Credits: X/

In a staunch reminder to the selectors, Rinku Singh put on yet another masterclass in the Ranji Trophy. In a stunning display, Singh single-handedly ensured Uttar Pradesh stole a first innings lead in Coimbatore. The Kolkata Knight Riders star scored a career best 176 as UP put on 450, 5 more than TN's total of 455.

Rinku was not considered for the Test team or the India A squad for the South Africa series. The left-hander is a regular feature in India's T20I plans, but warms the bench in India's all-rounder heavy set up. For UP, Rinku has been a rock, with the 176 being his second consecutive score of 150 or more.

Rinku walked into bat with his team at 149/3. UP collapsed to slip to 339/6 at Stumps on Day 3, with Singh unbeaten on 98. On Day 4, the left-hander batted with the tail to add 78 more runs to his kitty, ensuring his team gain the lead. He stitched 50+ partnerships with both Shivam Sharma and Kartik Yadav, while adding another 36 with Aaqib Khan.

A first innings lead in Ranji Trophy leads to 3 points in a draw as opposed to a trail. With the elite trophy being a tightly contested affair, each point matters. Rinku Singh thus received a standing ovation as he made his walk back to the pavilion.

Rinku has been a stalwart in India's red ball cricket scene. The Kolkata Knight Riders star has more than 3500 runs in first class cricket in 51 matches, averaging a stellar 57.39. For context, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, both part of the India vs South Africa series, average 39.41 and 41.01respectively.

Rinku has time and again showed he is ready for more opportunities. With Gautam Gambhir's side struggling, the UP superstar could be a welcome addition to the set up.

