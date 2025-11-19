'..Can Deflate Fielding Side': R. Ashwin Calls Out Umpire's 'Disinterest' In Ranji Trophy Match, Urges Greater Respect & Attention From Officials

Image: R Ashwin/X

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sparked a fresh debate on the state of umpiring in domestic cricket after posting a pointed message on X regarding an incident from the Ranji Trophy match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Ashwin shared his thoughts from the game and urged fans to look beyond the disputed “not out” decision. What troubled him more was the umpire’s apparent lack of interest while handling the moment, something he believes can adversely affect a fielding side that is striving to stay sharp and motivated during long sessions of play.

In his post, Ashwin highlighted how some umpires casually dismiss appeals by simply walking toward the bowler to return the cap, instead of pausing to acknowledge the seriousness of the appeal. Adding a touch of humour, he remarked that there is no real urgency for the cap to be placed back on the bowler’s head. Beneath the humour, however, was a clear message: small gestures from match officials can influence the intensity and morale of the players, especially in tough, grinding domestic games.

Ashwin further emphasised that respect in cricket should be mutual. While players are expected to appeal in a manner that reflects courtesy towards the umpire, he noted that umpires must also extend the same courtesy by giving appeals their full attention. According to him, the way an appeal is handled is not just procedural, it contributes to the spirit and rhythm of the contest. When umpires appear disengaged, it risks creating frustration and a feeling of being undervalued among players who pour effort into every delivery.

The experienced off-spinner’s comments once again underline his long-standing concern for maintaining high standards in domestic cricket, both technically and culturally. Ashwin has often spoken about the relationship between players and officials, and this post serves as another reminder that professionalism is not limited to correct decisions alone, but also to the way those decisions are conveyed. His call for greater attentiveness from umpires reflects his belief that Indian domestic cricket deserves an environment in which both players and officials uphold the respect that the game, at every level, relies on.

'Do You Think I Am Jealous Of You?': Harbhajan Singh & R. Ashwin Open Up About Rumoured Rift In Candid Chat; Video

Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin, two of India’s finest off-spinners, have long been the subject of speculation regarding a possible rivalry between them. With both playing key roles at different stages for Team India, fans and commentators have often wondered whether Ashwin’s rise coinciding with the end of Harbhajan’s career led to personal tension. Now, the two legends have addressed the matter directly in a heartfelt conversation.

In a new episode of Ashwin’s YouTube series Kutti Stories With Ash, the Tamil Nadu spinner invited Harbhajan for a candid discussion. The tone was friendly, but Ashwin did not shy away from touching upon the lingering rumours of jealousy and rivalry. Ashwin debuted in 2011, during the later years of Harbhajan’s international career, and soon took over the lead spinner role in the team.

Speaking honestly, Harbhajan dismissed the idea that he was ever jealous of Ashwin or any teammate. “Do you think I am jealous of you?” he asked Ashwin during the chat. “You are sitting with me today, talking at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?” His statement was a clear attempt to put the long-standing narrative to rest once and for all.

The conversation turned thoughtful when Ashwin said that jealousy, if it ever existed, is not inherently wrong. “Even if you were jealous at one point in time, I think it’s justified. That is my point, and I will never take it wrong because we are all human,” said Ashwin. His words reflected maturity and understanding of the emotional complexities in a competitive team environment.

Ashwin also noted that he himself has been the subject of speculation, such as claims that he was sidelined due to Washington Sundar’s rise. “All of this is just perspective,” he said, underlining how public opinions are often disconnected from the truth. Ultimately, their chat provided a refreshing moment of clarity, as both spinners showed there was never bad blood, just mutual respect and a shared passion for the game.