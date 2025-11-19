IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Arrives In Guwahati With Team India Ahead Of 2nd Test, Medical Team Will Monitor Fitness Recovery; Video

Image: PTI/BCCI/X

The Indian and South African cricket teams reached Guwahati on the eve of the second and final Test, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest after India’s defeat in the series opener. The atmosphere at the airport reflected the intensity surrounding the match, with fans gathering in large numbers to welcome both sides as they arrived for what promises to be a decisive encounter.

Indian captain Shubman Gill travelled with the squad as earlier confirmed by the BCCI through an official press release. His presence drew considerable attention, given the uncertainty surrounding his fitness following the neck injury he sustained during the first Test in Kolkata. The BCCI reiterated that while Gill has joined the team as planned, “a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly.”

The board had earlier issued a detailed medical update outlining the sequence of events that led to Gill’s injury concerns. On Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, the young captain suffered a neck injury and was taken to a hospital for examination after the day’s play. He remained under observation overnight before being discharged the following day. According to the BCCI’s medical team, Gill has responded positively to treatment and recovery protocols, which allowed him to travel with the squad to Guwahati on 19 November 2025.

Despite the encouraging signs, the BCCI clarified that Gill’s fitness will continue to be closely monitored. Team management and medical staff are expected to take a final call on his availability closer to the match, depending on his response to training sessions and assessments. For now, his presence has boosted the team’s morale as India look to bounce back against a confident South African side.

With both teams settling into Guwahati, the build-up to the second Test is intensifying. India’s hopes of levelling the series may well hinge on Gill’s recovery, making the next few days crucial for the home side as they gear up for a must-win clash.

IND vs SA: Injury Woes For South Africa As Simon Harmer & Marco Jansen Undergo Medical Check-Up Ahead Of Guwahati Test; Claims Report

South Africa have been hit with a couple of injury concerns as they prepare to travel to Guwahati for the second Test against India at the Barsapara Stadium, set to begin on November 22. According to reports, off-spinner Simon Harmer is dealing with a shoulder injury, while left-arm seamer Marco Jansen is carrying a minor niggle. Both players underwent medical evaluations at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, the same facility where India captain Shubman Gill was treated for a neck injury during the first Test.

It remains unclear whether these injuries will affect Harmer and Jansen’s availability for the Guwahati Test. The Proteas will be hoping both players are fit, as they played pivotal roles in South Africa’s historic 30-run victory over India in the first Test at Eden Gardens. Harmer was particularly impressive, returning figures of 4/30 and 4/21 in the two innings, while Jansen claimed 3/25 and 2/15 as India were dismissed for 189 and 93 in the respective innings.

The performances of Harmer and Jansen were central to South Africa’s triumph, helping the visitors secure a rare win in India. With the second Test looming, the team management will be closely monitoring the duo, balancing recovery with the need to field their strongest XI. Fitness updates in the coming days will determine if South Africa can maintain the momentum from their first-Test victory or if the injuries could impact their strategy in Guwahati.