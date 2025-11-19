'Happy Birthday': Travis Head Shares Cheeky Post To Mark Anniversary Of Australia's 2023 World Cup Triumph Over India

Image: Travis Head/ACA_players/Instagram

Veteran Australian batter Travis Head marked the anniversary of Australia’s famous 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph with a cheeky throwback to one of the defining moments of his career. On social media, Head shared a victorious photo of his teammates lifting the trophy and humorously captioned it “Happy Birthday”, playfully treating the historic win as a special celebration in itself.

The post came on the same date Australia stunned India in the 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Head was the hero of that night, producing a magnificent 137 off 120 balls, an innings decorated with 15 boundaries and four sixes. His knock rescued Australia after an early wobble and formed the backbone of a crucial 192-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne.

Image: Travis Head/Instagram

Beyond Head’s brilliance, Australia’s bowlers also played a vital role in setting up the victory. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc delivered disciplined spells that restricted India’s scoring and kept the pressure on throughout the innings. Their combined efforts ensured Australia chased down the target with confidence and composure.

By revisiting the moment with his humorous post, Head highlighted how deeply significant that win remains to him, not just as a personal milestone, but as a cherished team achievement that continues to resonate years later.

'I Get Triggered...': Travis Head Reflects His Thoughts On Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series; Video

Australian batter Travis Head has praised Indian legend Virat Kohli ahead of India’s upcoming series in Australia, highlighting the intensity and energy the star batter brings to the game. Speaking about the qualities that challenge him the most on the field, Head said, “I get triggered by or annoyed the most? I think a lot of people will say Virat Kohli because how good he is. He's always getting runs. Just his high energy. He is always into you.”

Head’s remarks underline the respect and admiration international players have for Kohli’s consistency and competitive spirit. Known for his relentless work ethic and mental toughness, Kohli has consistently been a thorn in the side of bowlers across formats, with his ability to score runs under pressure making him one of the most feared batters in world cricket.

The upcoming India-Australia series promises to be a high-voltage contest, with Kohli’s experience and aggression expected to play a key role in India’s strategy, while players like Head look to test themselves against one of the modern greats.

Travis Head’s candid acknowledgment of Kohli’s prowess reflects the mental challenge elite players pose to each other at the highest level, adding an intriguing psychological dimension to what is already anticipated to be an exciting series Down Under.