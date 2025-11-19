'I Remember This Name': Erling Haaland Breaks The Internet After Sealing Norway's First World Cup Berth in 28 Years

Image Credits: X/ Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has taken the internet by storm with a simple X post on Wednesday. The Manchester City striker scored 16 goals in eight World Cup qualifiers to send Norway into the FIFA World Cup 2026. A day after sealing qualification, the 25-year-old shared an old screenshot of a user praising his skill as an 18-year-old.

He simply shared the image asking fans to remember the name Erling Braut Haaland in a post dated September 2018. Haaland, speaking about himself, cheekily captioned it, "I remember this name."

Haaland broke through the ranks in Norway playing for Molde. He was bought by Red Bull Salzburg and later joined Borussia Dortmund. A move to Manchester City came in 2022 and the striker hasn't looked back since. Haaland has scored 143 goals in just 161 games for Man City, winning the Premier League twice. He won the treble in his first season at the Etihad.

Norway's qualification for the World Cup proper was the first time they had done so in 28 years. The Scandanavian country last played a World Cup in 1998. The last time Norway played the World Cup, his coach at Molde, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was an active footballer. Haaland's father, Alf Inge, played at the 1994 tournament.

The football team's achievement was well received back home. More than 50,000 had reportedly gathered in the capital city of Oslo to welcome back Haaland and the team. As per local news in Norway, more than a million Norwegians, fully 20 percent of the country’s entire population, watched TV2‘s live broadcast.

The City Hall in Oslo was also lit up for the occasion with the Norwegian flag’s colours and flaming torches as team members gathered on its balcony.

“I feel like this is the start of something big. There lots of excitement ahead,” Haaland told the crowd.