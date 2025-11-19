 Harmanpreet Kaur's Brand Endorsements Soar Post World Cup Win, Reveals Manager Nupur Kashyap
Harmanpreet, who famously caught Nadine de Klerk to complete India's victory over South Africa in the final, was associated with more than eight brands before the World Cup. That is already changing, said her manager Noopur Kashyap.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Harmanpreet Kaur | Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: A barrier-breaking World Cup triumph has led to brands showing unprecedented interest in women cricketers, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose endorsement portfolio is expected to triple in the coming months.

Harmanpreet, who famously caught Nadine de Klerk to complete India's victory over South Africa in the final, was associated with more than eight brands before the World Cup. That is already changing, said her manager Noopur Kashyap.

"Harman was involved in over 8-10 brand endorsements before the World Cup . But post World Cup, Harmanpreet is expected to triple the the value and number. Brands from non-sporting traditional sports sector have approached and are willing to explore opportunities with her and indicating a broader acceptance," Kashyap told PTI.

The 2017 final appearance was a shot in the arm for women's cricket in India but the title win eight years later has taken the sport's popularity and brand interest to another level, said Kashyap.

article-image

"As an athlete business manager I have observed that there has been a marked increased in the interest and investment in women's cricket, especially after winning the World Cup.

"The change is evident in the surge of brand endorsements, demand and acknowledgment. Earlier, the diversification in the sponsorship categories was limited and now we see a huge change of mindset." Brands had a tendency to focus on physical appearance of female cricketers but that is also gradually changing, she said.

"Many brands are aligning their messaging with themes of equality, empowerment, and inspiration.

"The narrative is shifting, and brands are beginning to recognise the value of showcasing female cricketers as strong, capable, and accomplished athletes in their own right," she said.

article-image

"By doing so, they are not only changing the narrative around female athletes but also contributing to a more inclusive and supportive sports culture," Kashyap added.

Harmanpreet has had a rather hectic time off the field since the World Cup hopping one city to another for media and brand engagements.

