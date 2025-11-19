IND vs SA 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Spotted Wearing Neck Brace At Kolkata Airport On His Way To Guwahati; Video

Image: BCCI/X

Team India Test skipper Shubman Gill was spotted with a neck brace at the Kolkata airport as he looked to be making his way to Guwahati, where India will face South Africa in the 2nd Test. Gill suffered injury on Day 2 of the First Test at Eden Gardens when, moments after slog-sweeping Simon Harmer for four, the opening batter clutched the back of his neck and struggled to turn his head. After facing just three balls, he retired hurt and was taken to a private hospital. Gill did not bat in the second innings.

BCCI provides health update on Shubman Gill

BCCI released a statement on Shubman Gill's health in which they stated, "He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly,"

What will be India's playing XI if Gill misses IND vs SA 2nd Test?

If Gill fails to recover in time for the Guwahati Test, India will be forced to make changes in their batting order. The big question in front of coach Gautam Gambhir is whether they will risk playing Devdutt Padikkal or Sai Sudharsan, given there were six left-handers in the XI for the series opener, which India lost by 30 runs. The other option is to bring a right-hander from outside the squad.

Sai and Devdutt were seen training hard in Kolkata on Tuesday during an optional practice session, two days after shock defeat at Eden Gardens and with Nitish Reddy joining the team on Tuesday in Kolkata, Gambhir has a serious headache to name the playing XI for the final Test.