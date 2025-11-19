'2011 Was Possible Because Of Baba's Blessings': Sachin Tendulkar Attends Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Birth Centenary Celebrations; Video

Sachin Tendulkar was amongst several high profile dignitaries to grace the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba on Wednesday. Known as the God of Cricket, the Master Blaster revealed he carried a book blessed by Baba during the 2011 World Cup. India eventually went onto lift the trophy, Tendulkar's only World Cup win in his final appearance at the tournament.

"I remember in 2011, after having played multiple World Cups, I knew that that was going to be my last World Cup. We were having a camp in Bengaluru and I received a phone call saying that Baba has sent you his book. It brought a smile to my face," Tendulkar said at the event.

Tendulkar revealed that little gesture from the spiritual leader instilled confidence in him. He added, "I knew that this World Cup was going to be a special one for us. It gave me that confidence, that inner strength... That book became my constant companion."

Sachin revealed that the 2011 World Cup remains an unmatched feat in his career. He gave credit to Baba, suggesting it was the blessing of him and other gurus that saw India over the line.

"We all know what happened after that in 2011 when India played against Sri Lanka in Mumbai and ended up lifting that trophy. That was only possible because of the blessings of our well-wishers and our gurus and above all, Baba's blessings," Sachin concluded.

Sachin Tendulkar was seated alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Union ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy. Sathya Sai centenary celebrations included cultural performances, devotional songs and tributes highlighting the philanthropist's legacy.

India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tendulkar finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, amassing 482 runs at an average of 53.55, including two centuries and two half-centuries.