 '2011 Was Possible Because Of Baba's Blessings': Sachin Tendulkar Attends Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Birth Centenary Celebrations; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'2011 Was Possible Because Of Baba's Blessings': Sachin Tendulkar Attends Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Birth Centenary Celebrations; Video

'2011 Was Possible Because Of Baba's Blessings': Sachin Tendulkar Attends Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Birth Centenary Celebrations; Video

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was amongst the several high profile celebrities to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Tendulkar has been a long time devotee and revealed that he often sought the Baba's advice. He went as far as suggesting that the 2011 World Cup win was possible because of Baba's blessings.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Sachin Tendulkar was amongst several high profile dignitaries to grace the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba on Wednesday. Known as the God of Cricket, the Master Blaster revealed he carried a book blessed by Baba during the 2011 World Cup. India eventually went onto lift the trophy, Tendulkar's only World Cup win in his final appearance at the tournament.

"I remember in 2011, after having played multiple World Cups, I knew that that was going to be my last World Cup. We were having a camp in Bengaluru and I received a phone call saying that Baba has sent you his book. It brought a smile to my face," Tendulkar said at the event.

Tendulkar revealed that little gesture from the spiritual leader instilled confidence in him. He added, "I knew that this World Cup was going to be a special one for us. It gave me that confidence, that inner strength... That book became my constant companion."

Sachin revealed that the 2011 World Cup remains an unmatched feat in his career. He gave credit to Baba, suggesting it was the blessing of him and other gurus that saw India over the line.

FPJ Shorts
'Galti Ho Gayi... Maaf Kardo': Youth Pleads After Reels Filmed Inside Telangana Police Patrolling Car Goes Viral; WATCH
'Galti Ho Gayi... Maaf Kardo': Youth Pleads After Reels Filmed Inside Telangana Police Patrolling Car Goes Viral; WATCH
Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage
Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches PM Modi's Feet At Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Birth Centenary Celebrations In Andhra Pradesh—VIDEO
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches PM Modi's Feet At Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Birth Centenary Celebrations In Andhra Pradesh—VIDEO
West Bengal BLO Found Hanging In Jalpaiguri; Family Alleges Unbearable SIR Workload Pushed Her To Suicide During Voter Roll Revision Exercise
West Bengal BLO Found Hanging In Jalpaiguri; Family Alleges Unbearable SIR Workload Pushed Her To Suicide During Voter Roll Revision Exercise

"We all know what happened after that in 2011 when India played against Sri Lanka in Mumbai and ended up lifting that trophy. That was only possible because of the blessings of our well-wishers and our gurus and above all, Baba's blessings," Sachin concluded.

Sachin Tendulkar was seated alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Union ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy. Sathya Sai centenary celebrations included cultural performances, devotional songs and tributes highlighting the philanthropist's legacy.

India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tendulkar finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, amassing 482 runs at an average of 53.55, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'2011 Was Possible Because Of Baba's Blessings': Sachin Tendulkar Attends Sri Sathya Sai Baba's...

'2011 Was Possible Because Of Baba's Blessings': Sachin Tendulkar Attends Sri Sathya Sai Baba's...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Ignores Medical Advice To Make Guwahati Trip, BCCI Yet To...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Ignores Medical Advice To Make Guwahati Trip, BCCI Yet To...

Watch: LeBron James' Dance Move During Warmup Ahead Of Lakers Vs Jazz NBA Game Goes Viral

Watch: LeBron James' Dance Move During Warmup Ahead Of Lakers Vs Jazz NBA Game Goes Viral

Selfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the...

Selfie Of The Year! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture With Elon Musk & Gianni Infantino Breaks the...

'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend...

'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend...