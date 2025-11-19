WPL 2026 Auction: Will Smriti Mandhana's WPL Record Bid Be Broken?

Smriti Mandhana & Ashleigh Gardner | Image: X

The first ever Women's Premier League (WPL) mega auction is just over a week away and a few records could be broken on the bidding table. The success of the Women's World Cup will play a huge part of the 5 franchises go about re-structuring their sides for the next few seasons. All teams announced their retentions on November 5, with some high profile names heading to the auction pool.

Smriti Mandhana holds the record for the highest bid player in WPL history. RCB paid a whopping 3.4 crore to secure the left-hander's services. Mandhana in turn led them to the title in 2024 and was promptly retained. She now is the joint highest paid player, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ashleigh Gardner also bagging the 3.5 retainer slot.

With 73 slots available and a combined 41.1 crore purse left, will Mandhana's record be broken at the WPL Auction 2026?

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were the two teams to use all of their 5 retention spots. RCB retained 4 including Smriti Mandhana, while Gujarat Titans chose to continue with Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner. UP Warriorz opted for a complete reset, only retaining Shweta Sehrawat.

WPL Auction 2026: Purse Left

Mumbai Indians: 5.75 crore

Delhi Capitals: 5.70 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 6.15 crore

UP Warriorz: 14.5 crore

Gujarat Giants: 9 crore

Spending more than 60 per cent of their remaining budget on a player would leave both Mumbai and Delhi at a serious disadvantage. With a minimum squad of 15 players, a bid of 3.5 Cr would mean that MI or DC will have just a little over 2 crore to fill up 9 other spots in their roster.

RCB are slightly in a better position and their willingness to test that mark would depend on strategy. UP Warriorz have the highest purse and the clear favourites should they want to set a new mark. Gujarat Giants could run them close but, there is still a stark difference in their budgets.

Which players could fetch that record bid?

Deepti Sharma is likely to be a big draw in the WPL 2026 Auction. The player of the tournament in the Women's World Cup, few possess all-round skills as Deepti does. Australia's dynamic opening duo Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy will also be in the market. Laura Wolvaardt, who top scored in the World Cup is also available.