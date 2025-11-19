IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Guwahati Test, Rishabh Pant Takes Over Captaincy Duties; Claims Report

Image: BCCI/X

India’s Test captain, Shubman Gill, has reportedly been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa, scheduled to start in Guwahati on November 22, after suffering a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata.

Gill sustained the injury early in India’s first innings at Eden Gardens, retiring hurt after just three balls. He did not bat again and was taken to a hospital for examinations. The BCCI confirmed that he was kept under observation and has since been discharged.

According to The Indian Express reports, despite Shubman's absence from the playing XI, he is traveling with the squad to Guwahati. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team, who are assessing his fitness ahead of a final decision. In his place, Rishabh Pant is expected to step in as captain, with young batter Sai Sudharsan poised to come into the side.

India enters the Guwahati Test needing a win to bounce back after a 30‑run loss in the series opener. There is widespread concern over Gill’s workload, as he has been playing across formats recently, and his injury could force India to rethink both their leadership structure and batting depth.

IND vs SA: Injury Woes For South Africa As Simon Harmer & Marco Jansen Undergo Medical Check-Up Ahead Of Guwahati Test; Claims Report

South Africa have been hit with a couple of injury concerns as they prepare to travel to Guwahati for the second Test against India at the Barsapara Stadium, set to begin on November 22. According to reports, off-spinner Simon Harmer is dealing with a shoulder injury, while left-arm seamer Marco Jansen is carrying a minor niggle. Both players underwent medical evaluations at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, the same facility where India captain Shubman Gill was treated for a neck injury during the first Test.

It remains unclear whether these injuries will affect Harmer and Jansen’s availability for the Guwahati Test. The Proteas will be hoping both players are fit, as they played pivotal roles in South Africa’s historic 30-run victory over India in the first Test at Eden Gardens. Harmer was particularly impressive, returning figures of 4/30 and 4/21 in the two innings, while Jansen claimed 3/25 and 2/15 as India were dismissed for 189 and 93 in the respective innings.

The performances of Harmer and Jansen were central to South Africa’s triumph, helping the visitors secure a rare win in India. With the second Test looming, the team management will be closely monitoring the duo, balancing recovery with the need to field their strongest XI. Fitness updates in the coming days will determine if South Africa can maintain the momentum from their first-Test victory or if the injuries could impact their strategy in Guwahati.