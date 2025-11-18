IND vs SA Throwback: Sachin Tendulkar's Nostalgic 50th Test Century Moment Resurfaces Ahead Of Guwahati Encounter; Video

Image: X

As India and South Africa prepare for the second Test beginning on 22nd November, cricket fans are revisiting one of the most iconic moments in the history of the sport, Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th Test century, a milestone that remains etched in the memory of millions. With the current series poised delicately after South Africa’s win in the opening Test, the throwback to Tendulkar’s achievement adds an emotional and nostalgic layer to the contest.

The year was 2010, and India were playing South Africa in Centurion, a venue known for its pace, bounce, and relentless challenge for visiting batters. Against a bowling attack featuring the likes of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, Tendulkar displayed the mastery and resilience that defined his career. On December 19, he drove, defended, and counterattacked his way into history, bringing up his 50th Test hundred, becoming the first cricketer ever to reach that milestone. The moment was celebrated not only by the Indian players but also by the Centurion crowd, who rose to acknowledge the magnitude of the achievement, applauding a legend who transcended team boundaries.

The Indian dressing room erupted when Tendulkar reached the landmark. Teammates greeted him with pride, knowing they had witnessed a chapter of cricket history unfold right before their eyes. Even South African players showed respect, understanding the significance of the record and the greatness of the man who had accomplished it. Tendulkar’s century stood as a reminder of his longevity, adaptability, and unmatched commitment to the craft of batting.

As the present-day India–South Africa Test series continues, the contrast between past and present offers a compelling narrative. South Africa’s victory in the first Test has given them early control, and India enter the second Test with both pressure and purpose. While the current team aims to script its own success story, the memory of Tendulkar’s milestone reminds fans of the rich history shared between the two nations, a rivalry filled with grit, brilliance, and unforgettable moments.

With the second Test set to begin on 22nd November, both teams will be looking to assert dominance. For India, rediscovering the spirit, determination, and composure that Tendulkar displayed in Centurion 15 years ago could be the perfect inspiration. For South Africa, the memory of that legendary innings is a reminder of the high standards they have always demanded on home soil.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Should Team India Risk Playing Shubman Gill For Guwahati Encounter?

India faces a crucial decision ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on November 22, as captain Shubman Gill’s availability remains uncertain. Gill is still recovering from the neck injury he sustained during the first Test in Kolkata, where he was taken off the field after experiencing severe discomfort. The injury required hospitalisation and close medical monitoring, raising genuine concerns about whether he should be risked for the upcoming match.

Although Gill has been discharged from the hospital, medical reports indicate he is still under observation by the BCCI’s medical staff. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has said the final call will rest with the physiotherapists, who will assess Gill before deciding if he is fit to join the squad in Guwahati.

Playing Gill in such a condition poses multiple risks. Neck injuries are delicate, and a premature return could aggravate the problem, potentially leading to a longer layoff. His ability to withstand travel stress, take the field for extended periods, and perform at his usual standard also remains in doubt. Even if he is included, there is no guarantee he will be able to lead or bat with complete freedom.

However, India will undeniably feel the impact of his absence. As captain and a key top-order batter, Gill’s presence brings stability and confidence. With the series on the line, the temptation to include him will be high, particularly in a short two-match contest. Yet given the severity of his injury scare and the long season ahead, India may be better served exercising caution and prioritising Gill’s long-term fitness.

If Gill does not recover in time, India have alternatives such as B Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal, who could step into the top order. The team may also need to rethink its leadership structure temporarily. Ultimately, unless medical assessments show clear improvement and readiness, India’s smarter choice might be to rest Gill for the second Test to avoid unnecessary risks.