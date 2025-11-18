IND vs SA: Injury Woes For South Africa As Simon Harmer & Marco Jansen Undergo Medical Check-Up Ahead Of Guwahati Test; Claims Report

Image: Simon Harmer/Marco Jansen/Instagram

South Africa have been hit with a couple of injury concerns as they prepare to travel to Guwahati for the second Test against India at the Barsapara Stadium, set to begin on November 22. According to reports, off-spinner Simon Harmer is dealing with a shoulder injury, while left-arm seamer Marco Jansen is carrying a minor niggle. Both players underwent medical evaluations at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, the same facility where India captain Shubman Gill was treated for a neck injury during the first Test.

It remains unclear whether these injuries will affect Harmer and Jansen’s availability for the Guwahati Test. The Proteas will be hoping both players are fit, as they played pivotal roles in South Africa’s historic 30-run victory over India in the first Test at Eden Gardens. Harmer was particularly impressive, returning figures of 4/30 and 4/21 in the two innings, while Jansen claimed 3/25 and 2/15 as India were dismissed for 189 and 93 in the respective innings.

The performances of Harmer and Jansen were central to South Africa’s triumph, helping the visitors secure a rare win in India. With the second Test looming, the team management will be closely monitoring the duo, balancing recovery with the need to field their strongest XI. Fitness updates in the coming days will determine if South Africa can maintain the momentum from their first-Test victory or if the injuries could impact their strategy in Guwahati.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Should Team India Risk Playing Shubman Gill For Guwahati Encounter?

India faces a crucial decision ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on November 22, as captain Shubman Gill’s availability remains uncertain. Gill is still recovering from the neck injury he sustained during the first Test in Kolkata, where he was taken off the field after experiencing severe discomfort. The injury required hospitalisation and close medical monitoring, raising genuine concerns about whether he should be risked for the upcoming match.

Although Gill has been discharged from the hospital, medical reports indicate he is still under observation by the BCCI’s medical staff. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has said the final call will rest with the physiotherapists, who will assess Gill before deciding if he is fit to join the squad in Guwahati.

Playing Gill in such a condition poses multiple risks. Neck injuries are delicate, and a premature return could aggravate the problem, potentially leading to a longer layoff. His ability to withstand travel stress, take the field for extended periods, and perform at his usual standard also remains in doubt. Even if he is included, there is no guarantee he will be able to lead or bat with complete freedom.

However, India will undeniably feel the impact of his absence. As captain and a key top-order batter, Gill’s presence brings stability and confidence. With the series on the line, the temptation to include him will be high, particularly in a short two-match contest. Yet given the severity of his injury scare and the long season ahead, India may be better served exercising caution and prioritising Gill’s long-term fitness.

If Gill does not recover in time, India have alternatives such as B Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal, who could step into the top order. The team may also need to rethink its leadership structure temporarily. Ultimately, unless medical assessments show clear improvement and readiness, India’s smarter choice might be to rest Gill for the second Test to avoid unnecessary risks.