 Sportvot x FPJ: Pune Jilha Niwad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Delivers Action Packed Matches
Sportvot x FPJ: Pune Jilha Niwad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Delivers Action Packed Matches

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Pune Jilha Niwad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha 2025 continued with high-intensity matches and impressive performances as teams battled hard for district supremacy. The day opened with a tightly fought contest where Ajinkya Sangh edged out Baramati Sports Academy 20–17, setting the tone for a competitive lineup of fixtures. BC Foundation then delivered a dominant performance, defeating Morya Sangha 35–5 in one of the most one-sided games of the day.

Baramati Sports Academy bounced back strongly in Match 3, securing a commanding 30–7 win over Yodha Sports Club. Meanwhile, Chandu Kaka Jagtap Sangh showcased superior control in their 25–10 victory against Seven Star Sports Club. The momentum continued for Ajinkya Sangh as they registered another win, beating D.B.J. Sports Foundation 21–15.

In Match 6, Ajinkya Sangha once again displayed exceptional form, overcoming YD Kalamb 28–17, marking their second win of the day. Baramati Sports Academy also registered another strong performance, defeating C.K.J. Sangh 37–27 in an action-packed clash.

The day concluded with a nail-biting finish as Seven Star narrowly clinched a 22–21 victory over Wageshwar Sports Club, closing an exciting set of matches in the ongoing Kabaddi selection tournament in Pune.

