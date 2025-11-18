Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha Witnesses Thrilling Matches

The 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha at Vile Parle delivered another action-packed day of high-energy clashes across both boys’ and girls’ categories. In the girls’ division, Navshakti KM opened the day with a confident 21–14 win over Nirvighna, followed by a gripping contest where S.I.E.S edged past Balveer KM by just one point, 19–18. Vishal SC wrapped up the girls’ fixtures with an impressive 25–13 victory against Tagore Nagar.

The boys’ matches saw intense battles and standout individual displays. Ovli started strong with a 27–17 win over Jay Lahuji, while Parle Mohatsav overpowered Om Sai Krida Mandal 29–17. A high-scoring thriller followed where Jay Bhavani, despite putting up 36 points, fell short against Navratna, who sealed the match 41–36. Jay Bhavani returned for two more outings, losing 26–34 to Sankalpa, but regaining ground with a solid 29–15 win over Jay Shankar.

In the later fixtures, Gokulvan Mitra Mandal dominated Data Seva Mandal 38–14, while Shitladevi showcased strong form with a decisive 32–14 victory over Navratna B. The day concluded with Navratna securing a 38–27 win over Saileela in the final match.

Player of the Day honors went to Mantu Gupta of Shitladevi Krida Mandal, who delivered an exceptional all-round performance, contributing significantly to his team’s 32–14 triumph.