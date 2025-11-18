IND vs SA 2nd Test: Is Shubman Gill's Availability Still Uncertain Ahead Of Guwahati Clash?

Image: BCCI/X

Shubman Gill is reportedly set to travel with the Indian team to Guwahati for the second Test, but his participation in the match will ultimately depend on how his fitness progresses over the next few days. The Test begins on November 22, with India already trailing 0–1 in the series after a disappointing defeat in Kolkata. Since being discharged from Woodlands Hospital on Sunday night following treatment for neck spasms, Gill has remained with the squad at ITC Sonar, with the medical team keeping a close watch on his condition.

According to those familiar with the situation, Gill’s travel plans remain unchanged for now. A source speaking to Cricbuzz confirmed that he is scheduled to fly with the team on Wednesday, adding that there has been no alteration to the original plan unless a last-minute development forces one. There had been discussions about sending him to Mumbai for a specialist consultation, but that idea was eventually shelved as the management felt it unnecessary at this stage.

The BCCI’s medical unit and local doctors continue to monitor the India captain, while selectors and the team management remain in regular communication regarding his availability. Although everyone involved hopes Gill will be fit to play in the second Test, there is an equally strong emphasis on ensuring he is not rushed back prematurely. The final decision on his participation is expected to be taken a day before the match after a detailed assessment of his readiness.

India’s situation in the series has added further importance to the decisions surrounding Gill. The team lost the opening Test at Eden Gardens by 30 runs, failing to chase a modest target of 124 in the second innings. Gill’s absence during that chase, due to him being hospitalised at the time, only increased the pressure on a batting lineup that ultimately fell short. As the side heads to Guwahati, hopes will rest on the captain’s recovery, with the team needing both leadership and stability at the top of the order to avoid falling further behind in the series.

IND vs SA: Injury Woes For South Africa As Simon Harmer & Marco Jansen Undergo Medical Check-Up Ahead Of Guwahati Test; Claims Report

South Africa have been hit with a couple of injury concerns as they prepare to travel to Guwahati for the second Test against India at the Barsapara Stadium, set to begin on November 22. According to reports, off-spinner Simon Harmer is dealing with a shoulder injury, while left-arm seamer Marco Jansen is carrying a minor niggle. Both players underwent medical evaluations at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, the same facility where India captain Shubman Gill was treated for a neck injury during the first Test.

It remains unclear whether these injuries will affect Harmer and Jansen’s availability for the Guwahati Test. The Proteas will be hoping both players are fit, as they played pivotal roles in South Africa’s historic 30-run victory over India in the first Test at Eden Gardens. Harmer was particularly impressive, returning figures of 4/30 and 4/21 in the two innings, while Jansen claimed 3/25 and 2/15 as India were dismissed for 189 and 93 in the respective innings.

The performances of Harmer and Jansen were central to South Africa’s triumph, helping the visitors secure a rare win in India. With the second Test looming, the team management will be closely monitoring the duo, balancing recovery with the need to field their strongest XI. Fitness updates in the coming days will determine if South Africa can maintain the momentum from their first-Test victory or if the injuries could impact their strategy in Guwahati.