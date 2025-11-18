 India A Beat Oman By 6 Wickets To Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars Semifinals
With this victory, India A progresses to the semifinals, where they will look to carry forward the momentum and maintain their winning streak. The team’s combination of young talent and tactical execution has made them a formidable side, and fans will be eager to see if they can continue their impressive run in the final stages of the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

India A sealed a convincing six-wicket victory over Oman to secure a spot in the semifinals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Batting first, Oman posted a modest total of 135 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Wasim Ali top-scoring with a resilient 54. The Indian bowlers ensured that Oman could not build significant partnerships, with Suyash Sharma and Gurjapneet Singh claiming two wickets each to keep the opposition under check.

Chasing the target, India A got off to a steady start but soon found themselves needing momentum in the middle overs. Harsh Dubey rose to the occasion, playing a composed innings of 53 runs that anchored the chase. Supported by contributions from the middle order, India A reached 138 for 4 in just 17.5 overs, sealing a comfortable victory with plenty of overs to spare.

The win not only highlighted India A’s depth in batting but also their effective use of bowlers in restricting Oman to a below-par total. Dubey’s innings, coupled with disciplined bowling performances, demonstrated the team’s balanced approach, proving they are serious contenders in the tournament.

