 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts Record-Breaking Century In Just 32 Balls For India A During Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025; Video
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blasts Record-Breaking Century In Just 32 Balls For India A During Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025; Video

His record-breaking century in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 serves as a reminder of the immense talent emerging in Indian cricket, and fans are eagerly awaiting more fireworks from the 14-year-old sensation.

Amertha Rangankar Updated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased his explosive hitting abilities by scoring a sensational century in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Representing India A, the 14-year-old reached the three-digit mark in just 32 balls, leaving fans and experts alike in awe of his remarkable talent.

Suryavanshi’s innings was a perfect blend of power, timing, and fearless strokeplay. He smashed 11 boundaries and 15 sixes, turning the match into a one-man show and setting a blistering pace that left bowlers scrambling. His aggressive approach not only helped India A post a formidable total but also underlined his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the region.

The young sensation’s innings drew comparisons with some of the fastest centuries in professional cricket, and social media was quick to celebrate his achievement. Commentators praised his composure and shot selection, noting that despite his age, Suryavanshi plays with the confidence and power of a seasoned international player.

This innings marks yet another milestone in the journey of a teenager who continues to make headlines for his remarkable ability to dominate bowling attacks. With performances like this, Suryavanshi is poised to become a household name in Indian cricket and a player to watch in the coming years.

'He Doesn’t Eat It Anymore': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Father Reveals Star Batter Gave Up Favourite Litti Chokha Dish To Improve Fitness

Teen cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made headlines with a record-breaking IPL century at just 14, has made a big sacrifice to improve his fitness. According to his father, Vaibhav gave up eating litti chokha, his favourite dish, to shed extra kilos and stay in shape for professional cricket.

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi said, “No, he doesn’t eat Litti Chokha anymore. Now he eats a very balanced diet. He goes to the gym. He had gained a lot of weight, so he has to reduce it.”

Litti chokha is a heavy dish from Bihar made of roasted wheat balls and mashed vegetables. Vaibhav loved it, but now he has quit eating it to focus on his fitness.

Even though Vaibhav is still young, he is showing the mindset of a professional athlete. Giving up his favourite foods shows just how serious he is about playing for India one day. His hard work and discipline off the field are matching his success on it.

