Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video

Image: X

India A’s clash with Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 produced a flashpoint that quickly became the centre of debate: the dismissal or non-dismissal of Pakistan batter Maaz Sadaqat.

During Pakistan’s chase, Sadaqat attempted a big hit toward the leg side, and what followed initially appeared to be a brilliant relay catch by Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir. Wadhera sprinted to the boundary, tapped the ball back into play, and Dhir completed what looked like a clean catch. The Indian fielders celebrated, and Sadaqat himself began to walk off, seemingly convinced that he was out. The moment, however, was sent upstairs for review, where everything changed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The third umpire ruled the batter not out, a verdict that stunned the Indian players and immediately fuelled reactions online. Replays showed that although the relay was athletic, Wadhera’s momentum had taken him beyond the boundary rope after he had tapped the ball back in. Under cricket’s laws, a fielder must not be grounded outside the field of play while touching the ball; if he is, the ball is considered to have crossed the boundary, and any subsequent catch becomes invalid. Even though Dhir caught the ball cleanly, the legal breach occurred at the first point of contact, prompting the third umpire to overturn what the on-field visuals had suggested.

The decision became a turning point in the match, with Sadaqat going on to contribute valuable runs for Pakistan Shaheens in what eventually became a comfortable win. In a high-stakes India–Pakistan fixture, the controversy only amplified the drama, but the decision ultimately remained consistent with the rulebook, reinforcing how technology continues to redefine tight moments in modern cricket.

Tensions Flare! Saad Masood's Fiery Send-Off To Naman Dhir Goes Viral During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video

The Asia Cup Rising Stars fixture between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha delivered its first flashpoint when Pakistan Shaheens’ bowler Saad Masood gave a fiery send-off to India A batter Naman Dhir after dismissing him. The moment, captured immediately by cameras and replayed across social platforms, injected an intense edge into an already emotionally charged contest.

The incident unfolded when Dhir, attempting to break free from a tight spell, mistimed a stroke and was caught. Saad Masood, pumped up by the breakthrough, turned towards the departing batter and let out an aggressive shout, gesturing in celebration as Dhir walked back. While send-offs are not uncommon in competitive cricket, the Indo-Pak backdrop amplified its impact, sparking instant reactions from fans and commentators.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the match progressed, the energy from the incident lingered, adding to the drama and tension that define contests between the neighbouring nations. Whether seen as excessive aggression or competitive expression, Saad Masood’s send-off to Naman Dhir will be remembered as one of the defining moments of the Doha clash.