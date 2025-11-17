Sportvot x FPJ: Community League U-14 Delivers Exciting Action

Representative Image |

The Community League U-14 witnessed a dominant showcase of youth football talent as teams delivered commanding performances on matchday.

In Match 1, BBFS Snipers FC produced a clinical display to secure a 4–0 victory over Sporthood Bangalore FA. Snipers controlled the game from start to finish, recording 4 shots, all on target, while restricting their opponents to zero attempts. With no fouls, cards, offsides, or corners from either side, the match reflected clean play and complete tactical discipline from Snipers FC.

In Match 2, South United FC delivered an even stronger statement, defeating Alchemy Terra by a convincing 6–0 margin. South United dominated every aspect of the match, registering 6 shots, all on target, and allowing no shots or attacking chances to the opposition. The fixture also remained free of fouls, cards, offsides, and corners, highlighting a controlled and one-sided performance.

The day concluded with South United FC and BBFS Snipers FC emerging as the standout teams, showcasing exceptional precision, teamwork, and attacking flair in the ongoing Community League U-14.