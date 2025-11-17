India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video

Image: X

In a tense post-match moment at the Asia Cup Rising Stars clash in Doha, India A players noticeably declined to shake hands with their Pakistan Shaheens counterparts after losing by 8 wickets. The customary handshake was entirely absent, underscoring deeper tensions between the two sides.

While the spotlight was on the field for most of the game, the closing moments stole the narrative. As Pakistan secured a comfortable win, Indian players avoided their Pakistani opponents and walked off without engaging in the usual post-match greeting. The omission wasn’t an isolated occurrence but echoed the pattern seen at senior-level encounters earlier this year.

The move mirrors the senior Indian team’s behavior during the 2025 Asia Cup, when they too avoided exchanging handshakes with Pakistan’s players at the toss and after matches.

The snub at the end of the Rising Stars match is more than a breach of sporting etiquette, it’s a reflection of the real-world tensions that continue to influence cricket between India and Pakistan. As the rivalry plays out on the field, these symbolic gestures remind us that for many, the stakes go beyond just sport.

Tensions Flare! Saad Masood's Fiery Send-Off To Naman Dhir Goes Viral During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video

The Asia Cup Rising Stars fixture between India A and Pakistan Shaheens in Doha delivered its first flashpoint when Pakistan Shaheens’ bowler Saad Masood gave a fiery send-off to India A batter Naman Dhir after dismissing him. The moment, captured immediately by cameras and replayed across social platforms, injected an intense edge into an already emotionally charged contest.

The incident unfolded when Dhir, attempting to break free from a tight spell, mistimed a stroke and was caught. Saad Masood, pumped up by the breakthrough, turned towards the departing batter and let out an aggressive shout, gesturing in celebration as Dhir walked back. While send-offs are not uncommon in competitive cricket, the Indo-Pak backdrop amplified its impact, sparking instant reactions from fans and commentators.

As the match progressed, the energy from the incident lingered, adding to the drama and tension that define contests between the neighbouring nations. Whether seen as excessive aggression or competitive expression, Saad Masood’s send-off to Naman Dhir will be remembered as one of the defining moments of the Doha clash.