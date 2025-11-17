 Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Day 2 of the Goa Rugby 7s | Season 2 at the GMC Athletic Stadium saw a mix of tight battles, impressive defensive stands, and dominant victories as teams continued their fight for supremacy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Day 2 of the Goa Rugby 7s | Season 2 at the GMC Athletic Stadium saw a mix of tight battles, impressive defensive stands, and dominant victories as teams continued their fight for supremacy.

The day opened with a low-scoring contest where Colombo Legends edged past CROCS RFC with a narrow 3–0 win, capitalizing on crucial moments in a defense-heavy match. The second fixture saw Delhi Hurricanes and J&K locked in a gritty fight, ending in a 0–0 stalemate, showcasing strong defensive discipline on both ends.

In the third match, Crazy Pirates and Colombo Open delivered an evenly matched contest, concluding in a 1–1 draw. The intensity shifted in Match 4 as the Delhi Hurricanes roared back with a commanding 27–0 victory over Kerala Wolfpack, displaying sheer dominance and clinical finishing.

The final match of the day saw Colombo Open put up a powerful performance with a 7–1 win against Colombo Legends, strengthening their position in the tournament with sharp attacking play.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets To Seal Semi-Final Spot
Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets To Seal Semi-Final Spot
Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
From Small Journey To Global Arenas: Check Out Inspiring Stories Of India's Women Cricketers
From Small Journey To Global Arenas: Check Out Inspiring Stories Of India's Women Cricketers
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Goa Rugby 7s Witnesses Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Community League U-14 Delivers Exciting Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Community League U-14 Delivers Exciting Action

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising...

Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising...

India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup...

India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup...