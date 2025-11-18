 'Chetta Is Here': Chennai Super Kings Unveil Sanju Samson In Stunning Fashion Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; Video 
As he steps into Chennai’s “Yellove” family, the “Chetta” treatment captures exactly what the fans hope for: respect, impact, and a new hero in yellow.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Image: CSK/X

In a dramatic and celebratory move, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially welcomed Sanju Samson to their ranks ahead of IPL 2026 and they did it in style. The franchise’s “Chetta is here” campaign has caught the eye of fans, blending cricket fandom with pop-culture reverence, especially toward Rajinikanth, who remains an iconic figure in Chennai and beyond.

Samson, traded from the Rajasthan Royals, joins CSK in a blockbuster deal that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran heading in the opposite direction. With the move completed, CSK wasted no time expressing their joy.

The “Chetta” theme feels particularly fitting. “Chetta” loosely translates to “elder brother,” a respectful and affectionate term, especially when used for someone of stature. It aligns with Samson’s new role for CSK: not just a marquee player, but someone who can potentially follow in the footsteps of MS Dhoni, not just as a batsman but as a leader.

For Samson, the move signals a fresh chapter. At CSK, he has the opportunity to cement his place in a legendary franchise, bring his experience as a wicketkeeper-batsman, and potentially lead in the post-Dhoni era. As he steps into Chennai’s “Yellove” family, the “Chetta” treatment captures exactly what the fans hope for: respect, impact, and a new hero in yellow.

Fact Check: Did RCB Troll Sanju Samson & Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction?

Amid widespread discussion of the confirmed IPL trade sending Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, a misleading post circulated claiming that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had commented “Loyalty matters!!” under Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) official X account. The post sparked speculation that RCB was trolling the deal.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that the account responsible for the post was unauthorized and not affiliated with RCB. The official RCB X account has made no such statements, and the franchise has not engaged in any trolling or commentary related to the trade. The misleading post appears to have been created to capitalize on the excitement surrounding the IPL mini auction.

Both CSK and RR have officially confirmed the trade, and there is no involvement from RCB in the transaction. Fans are strongly advised to rely on verified team handles and reputable sports news outlets for accurate information, particularly during high-traffic periods such as the auction season.

In conclusion, RCB did not troll the trade. The viral “Loyalty matters!!” post originated from a fake account, and the Jadeja-Curran-Samson swap remains a legitimate and confirmed transaction between CSK and RR.

