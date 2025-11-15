Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; WATCH

Image: Star Sports/X

Chennai Super Kings stirred emotions across the cricketing world by sharing a heartfelt video to announce that iconic wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been retained for the IPL 2026 season. The decision, revealed ahead of the upcoming mini-auction, confirms that the five-time IPL champion will continue to wear the yellow jersey for yet another year.

The announcement video featured a blend of nostalgic and inspiring moments. The montage highlighted not only his illustrious journey with the franchise but also his continuing influence in shaping the team’s culture and direction.

Alongside Dhoni’s retention, CSK shared insights into their broader approach for the 2026 season. With a remaining purse of around ₹43.4 crore, the franchise appears ready to strategically balance experienced names with fresh talent as they look to improve after a challenging 2025 campaign.

For fans, Dhoni’s presence continues to represent leadership, stability, and identity, even though he no longer serves as CSK’s captain. His role within the squad still carries immense value, and his association with the franchise remains a binding force for the yellow army.

As preparations for IPL 2026 intensify, CSK’s message is unmistakable: the legend remains, and the journey continues with renewed purpose.

Thala Fever! MS Dhoni Receives Roaring Welcome From Crowd Ahead Of Stadium Inauguration In Madurai; Video

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni arrived in Madurai on Thursday to inaugurate the newly constructed Velammal Cricket Stadium. As he landed at the airport, a sea of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the former captain, erupting in loud cheers and applause. Dhoni was escorted through the crowd by officials and police staff, receiving a roaring welcome.

Later, Dhoni entered the stadium to a grand reception. He was driven onto the ground on a red carpet, accompanied by fireworks. Inside the stadium, numerous fans had gathered, continuing their cheers as Dhoni was shown around the facility in a buggy. As part of the inauguration, he also played a few balls on the main pitch, engaging with the crowd and adding to the excitement.

The Velammal Cricket Stadium, developed by the Velammal Education Trust in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), is a state-of-the-art facility built at a cost of approximately ₹325 crores. Currently, the stadium has a seating capacity of 7,300, with plans to expand it to 20,000 in the future.

Dhoni's presence in Madurai has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see the cricketing legend back in action. While his role in the inauguration was ceremonial, the event has reignited discussions about his potential participation in future cricketing events, including the IPL 2026 season.