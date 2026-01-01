A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship With Tracy Cortez

Image: Alex Pereira/Tracy Cortez/Instagram

UFC light heavyweight standout Alex Pereira kicked off the new year with a personal revelation that’s caught the attention of MMA fans everywhere: the Brazilian combat sports star has publicly confirmed he’s in a romantic relationship with fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez.

Pereira, known for his explosive striking and championship pedigree in mixed martial arts, shared the news as part of his New Year’s celebrations, bringing 2026 in with a glow of both professional and personal success. Although the announcement came alongside the usual fireworks and festivities, it marks a rare moment where “Poatan” lets his personal life take center stage.

Cortez, a respected competitor in the UFC’s flyweight division, also acknowledged the relationship on social media, posting moments from their New Year’s Eve that showcased the couple celebrating together. The affectionate images, highlighted by smiles, close embraces and celebratory vibes, quickly spread across social platforms.

While relationship announcements between fighters naturally draw fan speculation and excitement, this one stands out because it unites two active and highly visible UFC athletes from different divisions. It also adds a compelling new narrative to the evolving personal lives of MMA stars as they navigate careers in the public eye, with the world watching both inside and outside the cage.

Shocking! Indian MMA Fighter Mimics UFC Superstar Alex Pereira's Walkout, Gets Knocked Out In 10 Seconds During Bout; Video

In a bizarre turn of events in the world of MMA theatrics, an Indian MMA fighter who tried to mimic Alex Pereira’s signature walkout ended up paying a heavy price, getting knocked out just seconds into his fight. The incident has sparked laughter, disbelief and plenty of commentary across the MMA community.

The fighter in question fully embraced Pereira’s iconic ‘Poatan’ persona: he raised his arms in that familiar bow-and-arrow pose, and even attempted Pereira’s characteristic three-punch combo followed by a scream. To complete the tribute, he walked out to the same song Pereira uses, leaving no detail un-copied.

While the fighter’s theatrics echoed Pereira’s style, their in-ring performance was dramatically different. Pereira himself is known for his devastating knockout power, both in kickboxing and MMA, and has defended his reputation by finishing multiple opponents with brutal precision. The aspirational tribute, unfortunately, did not come with the same effectiveness.

In the end, the episode stands as a cautionary tale for fighters: swagger alone doesn’t win fights. You can copy the walkout, the costumes, and the celebration, but if the fundamentals aren’t there, the ring doesn’t care who you think you’re channeling.