 A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship With Tracy Cortez
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsA New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship With Tracy Cortez

A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship With Tracy Cortez

UFC light heavyweight star Alex Pereira began 2026 by publicly confirming a romantic relationship with fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez. Shared during New Year’s celebrations, the announcement surprised fans and offered a rare glimpse into Pereira’s personal life.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Image: Alex Pereira/Tracy Cortez/Instagram

UFC light heavyweight standout Alex Pereira kicked off the new year with a personal revelation that’s caught the attention of MMA fans everywhere: the Brazilian combat sports star has publicly confirmed he’s in a romantic relationship with fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez.

Pereira, known for his explosive striking and championship pedigree in mixed martial arts, shared the news as part of his New Year’s celebrations, bringing 2026 in with a glow of both professional and personal success. Although the announcement came alongside the usual fireworks and festivities, it marks a rare moment where “Poatan” lets his personal life take center stage.

Read Also
Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack...
article-image
Read Also
UFC 322 Turns Turbulent As Dillon Danis Gets Involved In Ringside Clash Ahead Of Makhachev Vs...
article-image

Cortez, a respected competitor in the UFC’s flyweight division, also acknowledged the relationship on social media, posting moments from their New Year’s Eve that showcased the couple celebrating together. The affectionate images, highlighted by smiles, close embraces and celebratory vibes, quickly spread across social platforms.

While relationship announcements between fighters naturally draw fan speculation and excitement, this one stands out because it unites two active and highly visible UFC athletes from different divisions. It also adds a compelling new narrative to the evolving personal lives of MMA stars as they navigate careers in the public eye, with the world watching both inside and outside the cage.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project
Sensex, Nifty Close Flat On First Trading Day Of 2026 Amid Cautious Sentiment
Sensex, Nifty Close Flat On First Trading Day Of 2026 Amid Cautious Sentiment
Uttarakhand: Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For 24-Year-Old Student Angel Chakma
Uttarakhand: Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For 24-Year-Old Student Angel Chakma
Farmer Leader Raju Shetti Challenges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Public Debate Over Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway
Farmer Leader Raju Shetti Challenges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Public Debate Over Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

Shocking! Indian MMA Fighter Mimics UFC Superstar Alex Pereira's Walkout, Gets Knocked Out In 10 Seconds During Bout; Video

In a bizarre turn of events in the world of MMA theatrics, an Indian MMA fighter who tried to mimic Alex Pereira’s signature walkout ended up paying a heavy price, getting knocked out just seconds into his fight. The incident has sparked laughter, disbelief and plenty of commentary across the MMA community.

The fighter in question fully embraced Pereira’s iconic ‘Poatan’ persona: he raised his arms in that familiar bow-and-arrow pose, and even attempted Pereira’s characteristic three-punch combo followed by a scream. To complete the tribute, he walked out to the same song Pereira uses, leaving no detail un-copied.

While the fighter’s theatrics echoed Pereira’s style, their in-ring performance was dramatically different. Pereira himself is known for his devastating knockout power, both in kickboxing and MMA, and has defended his reputation by finishing multiple opponents with brutal precision. The aspirational tribute, unfortunately, did not come with the same effectiveness.

In the end, the episode stands as a cautionary tale for fighters: swagger alone doesn’t win fights. You can copy the walkout, the costumes, and the celebration, but if the fundamentals aren’t there, the ring doesn’t care who you think you’re channeling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship...

A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship...

Funny Scenes! Jack Edwards' Bowling Mishap Sparks Laughter In Big Bash League Clash; VIDEO

Funny Scenes! Jack Edwards' Bowling Mishap Sparks Laughter In Big Bash League Clash; VIDEO

Usman Khawaja To Address Media Ahead Of SCG Test Amid Retirement Speculation: Reports

Usman Khawaja To Address Media Ahead Of SCG Test Amid Retirement Speculation: Reports

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Celebrate New Year 2026 With Extended Family In Dubai; Check Stunning...

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Celebrate New Year 2026 With Extended Family In Dubai; Check Stunning...

'You Suck': Spectator Heckles Joel Embiid After Philadelphia 76ers Edge Memphis Grizzlies In...

'You Suck': Spectator Heckles Joel Embiid After Philadelphia 76ers Edge Memphis Grizzlies In...