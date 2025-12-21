Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO

Image: HappyPunch/X

A dramatic and unexpected altercation unfolded backstage at the high-profile Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing event in Miami, as former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski clashed with social media personality Jack Doherty and members of his entourage. The incident, which quickly went viral, provided as much off-ring intrigue as the bout itself.

The scuffle reportedly began as spectators were exiting the Kaseya Center following Joshua’s sixth-round knockout win over Paul. Arlovski, 46, and Doherty, a 22-year-old YouTuber and streamer known for pranks and provocative content, crossed paths in a concourse area. A minor bump or exchange of words between the groups escalated into a physical confrontation.

Video footage circulating online shows one of Doherty’s companions initiating contact by throwing a punch at Arlovski. In response, the seasoned combat veteran swiftly defended himself, reportedly knocking one attacker to the ground and throwing punches and kicks at others before the brawl was broken up by event staff and security.

The unexpected clash added a dramatic postscript to a night already defined by one of the year’s most talked-about boxing matches, sparking discussion across social media about the growing intersection of influencers and elite combat athletes.

'India Tera Baap Hai!': Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat Involved In Heated Verbal Clash With Anthony Taylor In Dubai; Video Goes Viral

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat found himself at the centre of an unexpected confrontation in Dubai after a routine training session turned tense due to a heated verbal exchange with Anthony Taylor, as both Goyat and Taylor are scheduled to face each other on December 20. The incident occurred when Goyat had finished his workout and was heading downstairs to give an interview, only to be stopped by an argument that quickly escalated.

According to visuals, the situation began with a disagreement between Goyat and Taylor. What started as a verbal dispute soon spiralled into an exchange of abusive remarks, drawing attention from people in the vicinity. Goyat, known for his composed approach inside and outside the ring, did not back down and responded firmly to the provocation.

As the argument intensified, Neeraj Goyat was heard delivering a strong and emphatic reply, asserting his stance with the words, “India tera baap hai.” The remark reflected his anger in the moment and underscored the intensity of the confrontation, which stood in sharp contrast to the disciplined environment usually associated with professional training facilities.

Despite the heated exchange, the situation did not escalate into a physical altercation, and Goyat eventually moved on to attend his scheduled interview. The incident has since sparked discussion on social media, with fans expressing mixed reactions, some backing the boxer for standing his ground, while others urging restraint from athletes who serve as public figures.

Neeraj Goyat has been one of India’s prominent boxing faces on the international stage, admired for his resilience and fighting spirit. While the episode in Dubai highlighted a rare off-ring flashpoint, it also served as a reminder of the pressure and emotions elite athletes often carry, even beyond the competitive arena.