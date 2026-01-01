 'Mitchell Starc Bhi Sharma Jaye': Aakash Chopra Praises Plastic Ball Bowler's Unplayable 'Banana Swing' | VIDEO
Aakash Chopra has shared the fun and interesting video on his X account. Reacting with humour, he captioned the clip saying, "Swing aisi ke Mitchell Starc bhi sharma jaye", along with laughing emojis.

Aakash Chopra Praises Plastic Ball Bowler's Unplayable 'Banana Swing' | X

Mumbai, January 01: Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has shared a video on his official social media account in which he praising a bowler who was swinging the ball sharply. The video is being widely circulated on social media and the internet users are also praising the bowler's talent of swinging the ball. However, the game was being played with a plastic ball. Aakash Chopra was also doing commentary in the background of the viral video.

Aakash Chopra has shared the fun and interesting video on his X account. Reacting with humour, he captioned the clip saying, "Swing aisi ke Mitchell Starc bhi sharma jaye", along with laughing emojis. The bowler is seen in the video bowling exceptionally well due to which the batsman is seen struggling to even put a bat before the ball.

Whenever the ball leaves the bowler's hand it swings so much that Aakash Chopra described the swing as "banana swing." The bowler bowls around nine deliveries in the video and all every delivery was different from the previous one. He also bowled the batsman out on the last delivery which was swinging in the other direction and the batsman had no idea about it.

Aakash Chopra compared the bowler with Australian pacer Mitchell Stark and said that he would also feel shy on watching it. However, the comparison cannot be done as the match was not being played with a regular leather ball. Instead, it was being played with a plastic ball. Plastic ball is normally used in street cricket and informal matches.

The internet users are also praising the bowler's skills after the video went viral on social media.

