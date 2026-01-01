Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Celebrate New Year 2026 With Extended Family In Dubai; Check Stunning Pics

Image: Virat Kohli/Vikas Kohli/Instagram

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, rang in the New Year 2026 in Dubai, sharing warm moments with their extended family and friends. The couple were spotted enjoying the holiday season together in the UAE city, spreading festive cheer and creating cherished memories.

Photos from the celebration show Virat and Anushka smiling and relaxed, surrounded by loved ones as they welcomed 2026. Their presence in Dubai marked a perfect blend of quality family time and festive spirit, as the city buzzed with New Year celebrations.

The celebrated duo has been sharing glimpses of their joyful start to the year on social media, delighting fans worldwide. Kohli, known for his passionate cricketing career, and Anushka, a leading name in Bollywood, continue to inspire with their personal bond and family‑centered celebrations.

Their Dubai getaway comes amid a busy cricketing schedule, as Kohli remains active on the field while also balancing personal life. The heartwarming pictures and moments from their New Year celebrations highlight the couple’s effort to create meaningful experiences with those closest to them.

Overall, Virat and Anushka’s New Year in Dubai was filled with togetherness, love and festive joy, making it a memorable beginning to 2026 for the beloved celebrity couple and their extended circle.

VIDEO: Young Fan Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey Touches Rohit Sharma's Feet After Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

In a touching display of admiration and youthful enthusiasm, a young fan wearing Virat Kohli’s jersey captured hearts at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur following Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash. As players lined up for the post-match formalities, the child made his way onto the field and respectfully touched the feet of India and Mumbai star Rohit Sharma.

The moment unfolded soon after Mumbai’s fixture in the Group C match of the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy concluded. While adults and fellow spectators watched from the stands, the boy, brimming with emotion and excitement in his Kohli shirt, approached Rohit with genuine respect. The incident was brief but deeply symbolic, reflecting the deep bond between cricket icons and their young admirers.

Rohit Sharma, known for his calm and gracious presence, acknowledged the gesture with a warm smile and a gentle pat on the child’s head, showing appreciation for the boy’s boldness and respect. The exchange, lasting only a few seconds, encapsulated the pure joy and passion cricket inspires across generations in India.

Moments like these underscore how deeply cricket is woven into the cultural fabric of India, not just as a sport, but as a source of inspiration, joy, and heartfelt connection between players and fans of all ages.