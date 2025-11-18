Ranji Trophy: Déjà Vu Moment For Aman Khan As He Plays Against His Former Teammates

Image: Aman Khan/Instagram

Having played for Mumbai in the past and with stints with Delhi Capitals under the tutelage of Ricky Ponting, Aman Khan is no muck with the bat.

The 28-year-old from Mumbai, who plays for DY Patil Club, was on song against his former team-mates in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Wankhede Stadium slamming a fantastic 86 that will be remembered as the standout innings for Puducherry in what was otherwise a listless display.

Talking about his mindset while he was playing the fine knock, Aman was forthright with his views.

“It's not like I came up with this mindset today. But yes, I had this mindset that if there is nothing left in the match, I can play more freely.

He also dwelt a bit on his IPL stint with Delhi Capitals and how that helped him evolve as a batter and what he learnt from the legendary Ricky Ponting.

“From Ponting, actually I have said this in previous interviews also. There is one thing in my batting technique-wise that he changed for me. It's a slight change, which has helped me a lot.”

The Puducherry batter was effusive in his praise for the Mumbai team and their work ethic.

“I feel the quality of the Mumbai side is really good. Obviously, I have been a part of it. I know the in and out of the team.

I know what their work ethics are and how they prepare for the game. They play like champions. That is what we saw today.

It was an amazing challenge for me to play against them. How do you help the Pondicherry team with the kind of experience of playing for Mumbai? How do you do that? Obviously, I feel every player who plays in the IPL or for India or domestic, everyone has good skill. That is why they are playing over there.”

Aman elaborated on his approach and explained that he tries to keep things simple when it comes to his batting.

“No, as I said, I don't have anything in my mind. I enjoy playing this style of cricket. I always try to play like this.

You can see my previous innings, which were mostly runner ball. I enjoy doing this. What is it like playing against a team that you have already played for in the white ball format? Obviously, it's a good challenge.

I have played with everyone in club cricket. Throughout the year, whenever I am free from domestic season, I come and play club cricket. It's fun, it's challenging.”

Mindset is a huge word in sport and cricket and Aman vouched for the Mumbai team’s mindset.

“It's just about mindset. The mindset of Mumbai team is amazing. They just want to murder the opposition with their skills. That is what they do. I try to change that mindset with Pondicherry. Even though we are a developing state, I feel if we have that mindset of winning, in a few years, I think we can come at the top.

Aman was elated with his 137-run partnership with Sidhaant.

“It's funny actually, we were discussing that if the two of us bat together, it will actually be Mumbai vs Mumbai. That's what happened. We had spoken about this that if the two of us bat together, we will try to make a partnership.

Obviously, because we have played so much cricket at Wankhede, we know the pitch much better than the other boys. So, that's what we had discussed before the game. In the first inning, the shot was a bit short.

On a lighter note, Aman felt there was some great banter in the middle with his ex-Mumbai mates.

“It's a fun challenge. They were also trying to sledge for fun. Since we have played cricket together since childhood. It was fun. I was also telling them a few things.