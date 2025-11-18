Ranji Trophy: Shams Mulani Heaps Praise On Aman Khan's Batting

Image: Shams Mulani/Aman Khan/Instagram

Mumbai spinner Shams Mulani stated the team wanted to finish off the game today (Tuesday) itself but will try and wrap things up in the first session on Wednesday.

“We tried to finish off today only but hopefully we will try and finish off the game in the first session tomorrow with a disciplined line and length,” he added.

The spinner also said Mumbai’s plan was to go all out in the second innings against Puducherry.

“Our plan in the second innings was to attack as much as possible. We had a good first innings total but we wanted to contain them for as less as possible as it would be good for our future games as well.

In the second innings, we were attacking and initially we got the wickets and we wanted to use the momentum. They had also an aggressive gameplan in their mind and they had an aggressive approach and that paid off well for them with certain shots that he played which was quite unbelievable,” he added.

Mulani also heaped praise on Aman Khan for his aggressive half-century.

“Those are the kind of shots that sometimes can get you out but it worked out for him today. He played really well. We didn’t mind how many boundaries are going as long as we are able to get the wickets,” he added.

Elaborating on Aman’s innings Mulani felt the Puducherry batter, who hails from Mumbai, played some great shots against the home spinners.

“The shots that he played against the spinners with the turn, full credit to him. Normally, fielders are not there in those positions and certain areas the bounce is variable and finally we got his wicket,” he added.

“Always feels good to contribute to the team and we had to come and bowl with some tight lines and lengths and third day I knew we might get some help and it helped.”

Mulani was happy with how the season had panned out for him.

“Starting off with a seven-for, it was a big confidence booster for me and the start to the season is very important for me and after that the moment that is there with me I’m just bowling in the right areas and the captain is always talking to me. That is the confidence the bowler needs, you just have to come here and pick wickets.”

When asked what had brought about the change in the approach and whether it was mindset or technique, Mulani gave credit to both.

“Yes, it’s technical plus the mindset. Ofcourse with Shardul being the new captain of the team he has given me a confidence booster that you are the main bowler and just pick wickets. We’ll try to use the crease and do more and we will adjust fields for you. That is the tactical plan that we discuss with the coaches,” he added.

Mulani was also of the opinion that having experienced players had helped the Mumbai team this season.

“We’ve got enough players now with Sarfaraz and Siddhesh doing well. So we’ve got that experience in the middle order. Ajju bhai also, first four games he was there. The experience matters, because previous seasons there was some inexperience. This season we are trying to capitalize on the momentum from the first game,” he added.