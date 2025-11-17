 IPL 2026 Auction On The Horizon, Rajasthan Royals Confirm Kumar Sangakkara As Head Coach In Post Sanju Samson Era
Rajasthan Royals have reappointed Kumar Sangakkara as head coach for IPL 2026 after Rahul Dravid’s abrupt exit following a poor 2025 season. Sangakkara, already the team’s Director of Cricket, returns to the role he held earlier. RR also traded Sanju Samson to CSK for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran and released seven players ahead of the Dec 16 mini-auction.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals on Monday announced Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara as their head coach for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, following the exit of Rahul Dravid from the role.

Dravid had left the franchise in August this year and Sangakkara, who has been the franchise's Director of Cricket since 2021, will be returning as the head coach having served in the same role from 2021-2024.

"Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara will also take charge as Head Coach for IPL 2026," Rajasthan Royals posted on X.

article-image

It was an abrupt end for former India captain Dravid's tenure after returning to the franchise for the 2025 season with a multi-year contract. The T20 World Cup-winning former national coach exited after a "structural review" of the team's poor performance earlier this year.

The franchise endured a terrible run, finishing ninth in the 10-team event with just four wins from 14 games.

Sangakkara's return as head coach comes days after Rajasthan Royals completed the trade of their wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who will join Chennai Super Kings.

In return, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have been roped in by the Royals' camp.

article-image

Meanwhile, RR also released a total of seven players, including three overseas, ahead of the mini auction to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Among the players released by the Royals are Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Kunal Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

